The Silicon Partners Acquires SAP SuccessFactors Gold Partner iXerv Americas, Inc.

FOLSOM, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Silicon Partners, Inc. ("TSP") is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire iXerv Americas ("iXerv"), a pan-Americas SAP SuccessFactors services provider with SAP Recognized Expertise and Gold Partnership status, to provide SAP Human Experience Management (HXM) business transformation and Qualtrics management services along with its current SAP S/4HANA, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) professional services and solutions.

The Transaction

TSP entered into a definitive agreement to acquire iXerv Americas, a pan-Americas SAP services provider with presence in the United States, Caribbean, and Latin America. The combined entity, which will operate as TSP effective immediately, will now have offices in Folsom, Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Belgium, Noida and Shanghai.

The following organizational changes will take effect immediately:

Luke Marson , iXerv President and Co-Founder, will become SVP of the TSP HXM business unit Bruno Silva , iXerv Americas CEO, will become SVP of TSP Latin America Marvin SooHoo , Co-Chairman of TSP will assume a dual role as EVP - Innovations

iXerv Americas and iXerv Latin America

iXerv Americas, founded in 2016, has recently enjoyed annual double-digit growth and attained SAP Recognized Expertise status as well as recognition with the likes of Gartner and Raven Intel as a premier SAP Partner.

Luke Marson states, "We are excited for this opportunity to team up with TSP to fill a gap in the market for customers who require a specialist to provide SAP S/4HANA and SuccessFactors migration services together. We believe that the unique fit of skills and experience between the two teams will result in significant success for customers and SAP. We believe in TSP's vision to be a true global SAP Partner and being a one-stop shop for the Intelligent Enterprise."

"I am pleased that TSP has closed on the acquisition of iXerv Americas, augmenting TSP's already blue-chip level SAP management team," said Ravi Chowdhury, CEO and Founder of TSP. "Adding an experienced and successful SuccessFactors management team to our existing S/4HANA and RPA leadership team will make TSP more robust in the SAP services market and enable us to provide services that are unrivaled in the market. We anticipate that the combined teams will set TSP up for success in our target markets."

About TSP

The Silicon Partners, Inc. ("TSP") is a fast-growing IT Services company headquartered in Folsom, California. TSP was created from a long and successful IT Services legacy of its founders. TSP has continued to evolve its business through delivering value with its services across the SAP solution set and now SuccessFactors and Qualtrics. TSP believes in helping its clients achieve their organizational vision and support their mission by "Bringing SAP, RPA, AI/ML & Cloud together". TSP's focus is in the areas of and around Digital Core Enterprise –SAP S/4HANA, SuccessFactors Human Experience Management (HXM), Robotic Process Automation (UiPath), AI/ ML & Cloud (Google Cloud Platform).

For further information, see TSP's website at thesiliconpartners.com.

SOURCE The Silicon Partners

Related Links

www.thesiliconpartners.com

