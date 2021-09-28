The Silicon Partners acquires SAP Utility partner Logic Point

FOLSOM, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Silicon Partners ("TSP"), announced today that it is has acquired Logic Point, Inc ("Logic Point"), an SAP Services and Data Quality Consulting firm based out of Austin, TX focused on servicing the Energy & Utility Industry. Founded in 2001, Logic Point was one of the first services partners of SAP America ("SAP") in the Utilities industry. More recently, Logic Point has utilized their proprietary Data Sherpa approach to data cleansing, governance, archiving, and reporting to work with some of the top Utilities companies in North America.

The following organizational changes will take effect immediately:

Nazir Ahmed , Founder and CEO of Logic Point, will be an Advisor to the Board of TSP.

Spencer Brown , Founder and Chairman of Logic Point, becomes SVP Global Head of Utilities for App Orchid Inc, a TSP partner and another Moneta Ventures backed company. App Orchid is a leading provider of AI/ML solutions for the Energy and Utilities industries.

"The acquisition of Logic Point establishes TSP with a significant foothold in the Utilities industry," states Ravi Chowdhury, Founder and CEO of TSP. "Our RPA-enabled SAP S/4HANA migration toolkit and range of cloud services complements Logic Point's solutions and provides us with another value-added solution to partner with enterprises on their digital transformation journey, especially for the Energy & Utility Industry."

"Logic Point has always been a customer-first organization," says Nazir Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Logic Point. "It was imperative to join a team that we have known and respected in the industry for many years. This acquisition allows us to continue to support our customers and friends from many years in the SAP and Utilities ecosystem."

About The Silicon Partners Inc. (TSP)

The Silicon Partners Inc (TSP) is a fast-growing IT Services company headquartered in Folsom, California. TSP was created from a successful IT Services legacy of its founders and has evolved its business through delivering value across the SAP solution set and further entrenches its presence in the Utilities industry via this acquisition. TSP believes in helping its clients achieve their organizational vision and support their mission by "Bringing SAP, RPA, AI/ML and Cloud together". TSP's focus is in the areas of and around Digital Core Enterprise – SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management (HXM), Robotic Process Automation (UiPath and SAP iRPA), AI/ML and Cloud (Google Cloud).

