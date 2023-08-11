Customers purchasing a Leica SL2 Silver Bundle with Summicron-SL 35mm f/2 ASPH and the Leica SL2 Silver Bundle with Summicron-SL 50mm f/2 ASPH will have the opportunity to receive savings up to $1,295 USD.

TEANECK, N.J., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Camera AG announces two new soft bundle kits for the Leica SL2. The Leica SL2 Silver Bundle with Summicron-SL 35mm f/2 ASPH and the Leica SL2 Silver Bundle with Summicron-SL 50mm f/2 ASPH. These new soft bundles allow customers the opportunity to explore their creativity with two compact, well balanced and high-performance SL prime lens options, in combination with the formidable silver Leica SL2 camera. With these new soft bundles, customers can now choose between four different bundles when purchasing a silver Leica SL2 camera, which include a bundle with the Leica Noctilux-M 50 f/1.2 ASPH. Black Anodized lens and a bundle with the Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-70 f/2.8 ASPH. lens. Additionally, these new SL prime lens soft bundles represent a savings of $1,295 USD when body and lens are purchased separately.

The Silver Anodized Leica SL2. Now Available with Two New SL Prime Lens Bundle Kit Variants The Silver Anodized Leica SL2. Now Available with Two New SL Prime Lens Bundle Kit Variants

The Leica SL2 Silver Bundle featuring the wide- angle Summicron-SL 35mm f/2 ASPH is priced at $7,895 USD. The Leica SL2 Silver Bundle with Summicron-SL 50mm f/2 ASPH is priced at $7,595 USD. Both Soft bundles are available at authorized retailers throughout the United States and through Leica Online Store.

To learn more about the Leica SL2 Silver Bundle Summicron-SL 35mm f/2 ASPH and the Leica SL2 Silver Bundle with Summicron-SL 50mm f/2 ASPH visit our website.

Leica Camera – A Partner for Photography

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hesse, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organizations and Leica Retail Stores.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Nike Communications Inc.

Phone: 201-995-0051

Email: [email protected]

Internet: www.leica-camera.com

SOURCE Leica Camera