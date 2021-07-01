The Silver-Backed Liberty Dollar Is Back

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you concerned about the US government's announcement that it has suspended minting of some silver coins because of the silver shortage? This news was devastating for many who consider silver to be a safe hedge against inflation, but a new startup is ready to ease the shock.



Liberty Dollar Financial Association (LDFA) offers its members the ability to purchase a small portion of large-block stored silver that is normally unavailable to most people. Members can monitor their accounts online and convert their silver back to US dollars at the current silver price at any time, usually within minutes, 24 hours a day. A debit card is also in the works that will provide members access to their money instantly worldwide, and Merchants can use LDFA for payment processing anywhere online or with our upcoming smartphone app for Point-Of-Sale transactions.



The major significant difference between the private Liberty Dollar and the US government dollar is that the LD is 100% backed with silver and it will not lose its purchasing power during inflation. This is because silver is a commodity and its price will rise to maintain its value, like all other commodities, over time. As a result, the same amount of silver that bought a gallon of gasoline in 1960 will still buy a gallon of gasoline today.



The LDFA physical silver is stored in an insured, independent and high security warehouse. Members' silver ownership is represented in "Liberty Dollars," a negotiable digital warehouse receipt that can be transferred electronically to any member, or to any business anywhere. This makes Liberty Dollar e-money just as valid and even more secure than Bitcoin. Now anybody can protect, profit and use their money while maintaining its purchasing power with the silver-based Liberty Dollar.



Bernard von NotHaus, the monetary architect of the original Liberty Dollar says, "With all the government spending since the election, the worst possible inflation is headed our way and the value of the US dollar is going to drop drastically. The Liberty Dollar Financial Association offers people around the world a way to maintain the purchasing power of their money and spend it everywhere US dollars are accepted."



LDFA Members can also redeem their silver in one-ounce Silver Cards, paper Silver Certificates that are themselves negotiable warehouse receipts, and custom-minted Silver Rounds for an additional minting fee.



LDFA is a Private Membership Association that costs nothing to join and provides a referral program that allows members to earn additional silver. It is also partnered with the Liberty Network, a combination Social Network and E-commerce center that allows everyone to showcase their business, skills, crafts or products to the world, offering more ways to earn.



For additional information, visit https://ldfa.nl or contact Wayne Hicks at 843-538-2109.



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12875887



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Liberty Dollar Financial Association

Related Links

https://ldfa.nl

