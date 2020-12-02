The Silver Telegram Hosts First Do-it-Yourself Virtual PR Summit for Startups, Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses on Friday, December 11

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Silver Telegram , a media-focused technology PR agency, announces The PR Essentials Summit taking place on Friday, December 11 from 7:00 am PT to 5:00 pm PT. The Summit is a one day virtual learning event for startups, entrepreneurs and small business owners to learn and develop their own public relations strategies and campaigns moving into the New Year.

The PR Essentials Summit Speaker Lineup

"Over the past 20 years I've learned that having PR education is critical for startups and founders to support successful campaigns," says Founder and CEO Ronjini Joshua. "The PR Essentials Summit is designed to give everyone a grasp of what's happening in the media and public relations industries, so they can better understand, navigate and work with media to get brand exposure. Think of it as a massive group masterclass."

The summit features 20 different panels and live workshops including:

Developing your PR Strategy for 2021

Influencer relations and paid media

When, How and Why to create a press release

Non-profit PR and what you need to know

What you need to know for Cannabis startups

Auditing your social media presence

Thought Leadership and building your brand

What you need to know about Crowdfunding and getting started

And more...

Ending with a Fireside Chat with Techcrunch's Anthony Ha, Award-winning journalist Jennifer Jolly, YouTube's EBPMan Reviews' Milton Santiago and KLTA5's Rich Demuro discussing "The State of the Media" and best practices.

"Everyone should have the skills to run PR themselves. It's all a matter of understanding the nuances and best practices of PR to get it done right. The PR Essentials Summit is shedding light on all of that in one day. This one day summit should set you up for 2021," continued Joshua.

Summit passes for The PR Essentials Summit start at just $49, with the option to add bonuses, consulting and more to compliment your registration. To see a full list of speakers or register visit: https://pressentialssummit.app.virtualsummits.com/.

About The Silver Telegram

The Silver Telegram (www.thesilvertelegram.com) is a media-focused PR agency for technology companies. Leveraging a custom curated PR approach, TST creates PR campaigns for consumer technology, enterprise and lifestyle brands. Get your custom campaign by visiting their website at www.thesilvertelegram.com.

Media Contact:

Megan Alba

[email protected]

(949) 295-9779

SOURCE The Silver Telegram

Related Links

http://www.thesilvertelegram.com

