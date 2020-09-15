The Silverfern Group Invests in American Medical Technologies, in Partnership with One Equity Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Silverfern Group, an investment management firm making direct investments in middle market private equity globally, today announced that it has partnered with One Equity Partners ("OEP") in the acquisition of American Medical Technologies ("AMT").

AMT, based in Irvine, CA is a leading provider of post-acute care programs, offering wound care services and other ancillary supplies to senior patients in long-term care settings (i.e., skilled nursing facilities ("SNF")) throughout the United States. AMT manages the treatment of more than 250,000 wounds annually and offers ancillary services in ostomy, urology and tracheostomy services and supplies. AMT is the largest wound care service provider to the post-acute care market in the United States.

"We are excited to partner with OEP in the acquisition of AMT, a leading wound care service provider in the U.S.," said Silverfern Managing Director Deepak Ghosh. "We believe AMT is well positioned to benefit from strong secular trends benefitting the US post-acute healthcare sector as the US population ages, as well as from growth opportunities through expansion within different segments of the SNF market. AMT educates patients and personnel at SNFs on recovery solutions for specialized wounds and provides the relevant products resulting in strong and continuing cash flow."

Silverfern Managing Partner Clive Holmes added "The acquisition of AMT, Silverfern's second proprietary acquisition completed during the Covid-19 pandemic, continues to demonstrate Silverfern's ability to source, access and execute on attractive stable local investments during challenging economic times, as we continue to invest on a global basis. We look forward to working closely with OEP to maximize value for all of AMT's patients, customers and stakeholders over the years ahead."

About AMT

Founded in 1990 AMT has evolved into a full service provider of post-acute care programs, offering wound care and other ancillary supplies to senior patients in long-term care settings including SNFs in the United States. AMT is a leader in delivering outcome driven senior care programs and is an accredited supplier of Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Supplies (DMEPOS) as well as a participating Medicare Part B provider. With 25 years of industry experience, AMT assists providers by supplying advanced wound care, ostomy, urological, and tracheostomy products to facilitate the delivery of high-quality patient care. https://www.amtwoundcare.com

About Silverfern

Silverfern is a global middle-market investment management firm. From its offices in New York, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Sydney, its experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals makes investments in global middle-market private equity. Targeting $25 million to $50 million equity per investment in partnership with qualified local investment partners, whom we select for their specific industry knowledge and local market experience, Silverfern seeks to invest in buyouts, build-ups, acquisitions, growth equity and recapitalizations worldwide. Silverfern's investment strategy seeks to mitigate systemic risk in its portfolio by opportunistically pursuing attractive risk-adjusted returns on a global basis, while at the same time seeking to manage local/market risk through its strategy to partner with qualified, local, investment partners on each of its investments. Silverfern is currently investing from Silverfern Global Opportunities Fund III. Additional information is available at www.silfern.com

