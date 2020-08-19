The Silverfern Group Invests in Eptec, in Partnership with Next Capital

SYDNEY, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Silverfern Group, an investment management firm making direct investments in middle market private equity globally, today announced that it has partnered with Next Capital in the acquisition of Eptec ("Eptec").

Eptec, founded in 1997, is an Australian-based specialist engineering contractor focused on asset preservation and maintenance services to the marine sector (defense and commercial) and other critical transport and infrastructure assets.

The Silverfern Group

"We are excited to partner with Next Capital in the acquisition of Eptec, a leading specialist engineering contractor in the Australian market," said Silverfern Managing Partner Clive Holmes. "Silverfern Advisory Board member Geoff Knox, an experienced senior Eptec executive, has helped us evaluate the Eptec investment opportunity and has stepped up to the role of CEO upon completion of the acquisition. The acquisition of Eptec further demonstrates Silverfern's ability to source, access and execute on attractive stable local investments, even during challenging economic times such as the COVID-19 pandemic, as we continue to invest on a global basis."

About Eptec

Founded in 1997 Eptec has a 22-year track record providing asset preservation and maintenance services to government and prime corporate clients. Eptec delivers time-critical, highly-technical, specialized asset life extension of complex operational assets through a range of solutions for Corrosion Protection, Concrete Rehabilitation, Fibre Reinforced Plastics, Waterproofing and Linings, and Insulation, and operates through two business segments: Marine and Services. The Marine business segment services defense and commercial sectors and the Services business segment services transportation infrastructure (including bridges, rail and ports), energy and resources, waste and wastewater, and buildings and facilities. https://eptec.com.au

About Silverfern

Silverfern is a global middle-market investment management firm. From its offices in New York, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Sydney, its experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals makes investments in global middle-market private equity. Targeting $25 million to $50 million equity per investment in partnership with qualified local investment partners, whom we select for their specific industry knowledge and local market experience, Silverfern seeks to invest in buyouts, build-ups, acquisitions, growth equity and recapitalizations worldwide. Silverfern's investment strategy seeks to mitigate systemic risk in its portfolio by opportunistically pursuing attractive risk-adjusted returns on a global basis, while at the same time seeking to manage local/market risk through its strategy to partner with qualified, local, investment partners on each of its investments. Silverfern is currently investing from Silverfern Global Opportunities Fund III. Additional information is available at www.silfern.com

