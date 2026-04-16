The Silverton Foundation Provides More Than 200 Years Of Mortgage and Rent Payments To Families Across Georgia And Beyond

Foundation bridges the financial gap for families with chronically ill children

ATLANTA, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silverton Mortgage, a leading direct residential mortgage lender, has announced its foundation, The Silverton Foundation (TSF) , has provided more than 200 years' worth of mortgage and rent payment assistance to families with sick children who have been hospitalized or who are receiving ongoing chronic or critical care treatments.

The Silverton Foundation has provided more than 200 years of mortgage and rent payments to families.

While many charities help with transportation, lodging and other needs, ensuring families can return home without mounting rent or mortgage payments is often overlooked. The Silverton Foundation helps bridge that gap by providing rent and mortgage payments when they're needed most. Last year alone, TSF provided mortgage and rent payment assistance to 133 families. In total, the Foundation has provided nearly 2,500 months of rent and mortgage payments for 1,483 families, battling chronic and terminal illnesses with their children.

"Though The Silverton Foundation is still less than 15 years old, we have grown far beyond our original vision and continue to deepen our impact," said Josh Moffitt, founder of Silverton Mortgage and The Silverton Foundation. "When a child is battling a serious illness, families are often consumed by hospital visits, extended stays and life-saving treatment costs that can quickly create financial hardship. Our commitment is to ease that burden by ensuring families do not have to fear losing their home while focusing on what matters most — their child's health."

On behalf of its new homeowners, Silverton Mortgage donates to the Foundation on a quarterly basis to help families with critically ill children make their housing payments. Additional donations are provided through fundraising activities, Silverton Mortgage employee giving, personal donations and Partner Programs.

The Silverton Foundation partners with a multitude of hospitals and nonprofits to provide mortgage and rent assistance to help reduce financial and emotional burdens, allowing parents to focus on their child's health. The Foundation's partners include Monroe Carell, Jr. Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Grady Memorial Hospital, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, St. Louis Children's Hospital, Sibley Heart Center, Habitat for Humanity, Childkind Inc., Bert's Big Adventure, and others.

Moffitt's commitment to giving back reflects a broader leadership philosophy: "Stay true to the vision of what your company can be. Profitability and compassion are not mutually exclusive. Real success is measured by how you share it with your family and your community." To learn more, please visit www.thesilvertonfoundation.org

About Silverton Mortgage

Founded in 1998, Silverton Mortgage is a recognized leader in the mortgage industry, committed to delivering exceptional service and supporting attainable homeownership. Headquartered in Atlanta, Silverton is part of the Clayton family of companies, advancing a broader mission to strengthen communities and expand access to housing. Because of its collaborative culture, Silverton is honored to be continually recognized with the industry's leading customer satisfaction rankings and strong growth as it expands its lending footprint. The company also supports local organizations through team involvement and shared resources.

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Silverton Mortgage is authorized to originate FHA, VA, and USDA loans, but it is not an agent of nor affiliated with the U.S. Government.

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Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., dba Silverton Mortgage, 1201 Peachtree St NE, Ste 2050, Atlanta, GA 30361, 404-815-0291, NMLS #1561, (http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/), AZ Lic. #BK-0902616, Licensed by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act license, Licensed by the N.J. Department of Banking and Insurance, Licensed by PA Dept. of Banking and Securities, Rhode Island Licensed Lender. Licensing information: https://silvertonmortgage.com/licensing/. All information is believed accurate and is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Media Contact: Tiffany Fessler

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SOURCE Silverton Mortgage