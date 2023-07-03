The Simón Bolívar Foundation Releases 2022 Annual Report

Highlights the Foundation's Focus on Fulfilling its Mission: Helping Vulnerable People in and from Venezuela and Others in Need

HOUSTON, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simón Bolívar Foundation Inc., the 501(c)(3) nonprofit private foundation of CITGO Petroleum Corporation, today released its 2022 Annual Report. The Foundation is dedicated to improving the health of vulnerable individuals affected by disaster, conflict and poverty, with special attention to children and mothers in and from Venezuela.

The Foundation spent the last year reinforcing existing strategic relationships and developing new ones, doubling its estimated impact to 200,000 individuals in eight countries across the Americas. In 2022, the Foundation committed $3.8 million for programs implemented by qualified charitable organizations, in addition to an outstanding conditional commitment of $1.2 million. These programs were categorized under two grant modalities: 

  • Humanitarian Health Grants: focuses on helping address the complex humanitarian crisis in Venezuela through initiatives that improve access to medicine, nutrition and healthcare for low-income and vulnerable individuals and populations in and from Venezuela.

  • Knowledge Transfer, Networking and Education Grant Program/Capacity Building/Equipment Donation/Donation to Hospitals: aims to enhance the capacity of medical professionals, doctors, nurses, and caregivers to serve and treat patients in and from Venezuela. Additionally, this category of grants assists in funding organizations that educate and raise awareness about the complex humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, as well as retaining doctors and improving the infrastructure of medical training facilities.

"We will continue to execute our mission in 2023 with a larger budget that will allow us to extend some of our existing successful charitable programs while, at the same time, consider implementing new rounds of grants to further extend our reach," said Mariela Poleo, President of the Simón Bolívar Foundation. 

Adherent to its mission, approximately 76% of the Foundation's estimated beneficiaries are in Venezuela. With additional contributions from CITGO Petroleum Corporation in 2022, the Foundation was able to assist Venezuelan and other migrants in Latin America and the United States. 

"We are very excited for the current year as we continue to discover new ways to deliver healthcare and provide nutritious meals to the vulnerable population in and from Venezuela," said David Weaver, Director of the Simón Bolívar Foundation. This is the Foundation's third published annual report, part of the Foundation's ongoing commitment to transparency and good corporate governance.

Learn more about the Foundation and its annual report here.

About The Simón Bolívar Foundation
Simón Bolívar Foundation Inc. is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit, private foundation of CITGO Petroleum Corporation. The Foundation supports charitable initiatives, leverages existing resources and provides charitable grants to qualified organizations to meet the immediate and long-term health needs of the most vulnerable individuals, particularly in and from Venezuela with a special focus on the health and well-being of children and their mothers.

