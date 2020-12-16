The simple and eco-friendly way to convert your old fireplace

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanting to convert a traditional wood or gas fireplace into a modern, clean-burning open fire in just minutes? A pioneer of ethanol fires, EcoSmart Fire , has developed a range of Fireplace Grates that provide an easy way for homeowners and designers to revitalize existing traditional wood-burning or gas fireplaces.

The Fireplace Grates by EcoSmart Fire have been specially designed to update a fireplace, fitting into conventional hearths, and complement traditional and contemporary spaces.