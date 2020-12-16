The simple and eco-friendly way to convert your old fireplace
Dec 16, 2020, 08:02 ET
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanting to convert a traditional wood or gas fireplace into a modern, clean-burning open fire in just minutes? A pioneer of ethanol fires, EcoSmart Fire, has developed a range of Fireplace Grates that provide an easy way for homeowners and designers to revitalize existing traditional wood-burning or gas fireplaces.
The Fireplace Grates by EcoSmart Fire have been specially designed to update a fireplace, fitting into conventional hearths, and complement traditional and contemporary spaces.
"Our Fireplace Grates have been created with functionality and aesthetics at the forefront," says Stephane Thomas, EcoSmart Fire Founder. "They don't require the construction of vents or a chimney, nor do they need a gas pipe connection. This means outdated or unused wood or gas fireplaces can be revitalized and converted into high-performing, eco-friendly and convenient fireplaces – with minimal cost and effort."
The Fireplace Grates come in three sizes – Grate 18, Grate 30, and Grate 36 – all with EcoSmart's renowned stainless steel burners at their core and all made from Fluid™ Concrete.
10 benefits of EcoSmart Fireplace Grates:
- Easy, low-cost installation: Easily fit within an existing fireplace. To install, close off the vent and gas connection, attach the Fireplace Grate to a level platform with its easy fitting system, then fill with ethanol.
- Enhanced efficiency: No vent or flue required, which stops heat escaping. Increase heat output by closing the dampener or sealing off the flue with a metal plate.
- Robust: Constructed from durable Fluid™ Concrete, an incredibly strong and environmentally-friendly material.
- Stylish: Modern clean lines that complement any hearth design; natural flames that create the look and ambiance of a traditional wood fire.
- Design flexibility: Easy installation means converting an old, unused, or outdated fireplace is no longer the exclusive domain of interior design professionals.
- Warm your home, not the planet: Powered by clean-burning renewable energy, ethanol.
- Easy maintenance: EcoSmart's ethanol fires don't leave any carbon residue, so are easy to keep clean.
- Safer than wood: The Fireplace Grates don't produce any smoke, soot or flying embers.
- No gas or electricity: Fuel is housed within the self-contained burner; you don't have to run pipes or cables through your walls.
- Certified and industry standards compliant: Thoroughly tested against many global standards and complies with existing standards in the USA, Europe, UK and Australia. UL Listed, EN 16647 BSI Certified, ACCC Safety Mandate compliant.
Contact: [email protected] and phone (888) 695-0717
