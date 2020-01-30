The Simple Dollar Announces Inaugural Awards in Personal Finance for 2020
Jan 30, 2020, 11:30 ET
FORT MILL, S.C., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simple Dollar, a personal finance website dedicated to simplifying finances, today announced the winners of the inaugural The Simple Dollar Awards. To continue providing well-researched content that empowers readers to make smart financial decisions, the editorial staff analyzed every major brand in each category to determine the best-of-the-best personal finance apps, services, and resources.
"Trent Hamm founded The Simple Dollar in 2006 with the intention of recommending his favorite personal finance solutions to his readers and it has evolved into so much more," said Adam Morgan, Senior Editor at The Simple Dollar. "To further his original initiative, we decided to highlight 2020's best personal finance solutions in an objective way. Our editorial staff spent months researching the most affordable, trustworthy, and innovative services and resources in each category. Instead of products like credit cards and personal loans, our awards focus on services and other resources that make people's lives easier, financially and otherwise."
Winners from The Simple Dollar Awards for 2020 include:
Best Apps for 2020
Best Money Transfer App - Transferwise
Best Investing App - Robinhood
Best Budgeting App - Clarity Money
Best Services for 2020
Best Financial Advisors - Commonwealth
Best Cell Phone Plan - Republic Wireless
Best Live TV Streaming Service - Sling
Best Resources for 2020
Best Personal Finance Conferences For Educators - Annual Conference on Financial Education
Best Personal Finance Reporters -
- Asia Martin, WealthManagement.com
- Kelly Anne Smith, Forbes
- Lorie Konish, CNBC
- Ron Lieber, The New York Times
- Sharon Epperson, CNBC
Best Personal Finance Podcasts -
- The Fairer Cents
- The Money Millhouse
- Popcorn Finance
- So Money
- SPI with Pat Flynn
A complete list of all award winners can be found here: https://www.thesimpledollar.com/the-simple-dollar-awards-2020/.
Acknowledging that finances can be overwhelming — especially when trying not to break the bank — the Simple Dollar has been offering practical and actionable financial advice for 11 years and counting. In addition to the original finance blog, The Simple Dollar also offers comprehensive guides on credit cards, investing, banking, insurance, and more.
About The Simple Dollar
Founded in 2006 by Trent Hamm, The Simple Dollar began as a community for people to learn and share real-life personal finance strategies. While the team continues to grow, our mission remains the same: providing well-researched, useful content that empowers our readers to make smart financial decisions. Today, we serve around one million visitors per month and we've been featured in some of the world's largest publications. For more information, click here.
For more information, contact: Hayley Armstrong | Communications Associate, The Simple Dollar | hayley@thesimpledollar.com
Related Images
the-simple-dollar-awards.png
The Simple Dollar Awards
badge
Related Links
SOURCE The Simple Dollar
Share this article