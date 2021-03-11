The Simple Greek Acquired by WOWorks, Parent Company of Saladworks, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and Frutta Bowls

The Simple Greek was founded in 2015 by entrepreneur and TV personality Marcus Lemonis. The brand aims to redefine the traditional Greek restaurant with an interactive concept that combines high-quality ingredients, open kitchens and Greek atmosphere in a fast-casual setting. The menu of the 24-unit concept is based upon a fresh, contemporary and healthy take on ancient Greek recipes.

"We are thrilled to welcome The Simple Greek to the WOWorks family during this exciting time of growth within our portfolio of restaurant brands," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. "Guests are looking for menu choices that do more than merely sate their appetite in the moment, but serve as fuel to help nourish their mind, body and soul. With a menu centered around the Mediterranean Diet, The Simple Greek fits perfectly into a healthy, active lifestyle."

Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' brands all share a core DNA based upon fresh, flavorful and healthy food along with a heart for hospitality served through convenient business channels, which appeals to Millennial families and Gen Z guests.

Between all of its brands, WOWorks has more than 215 locations across the United States. Saladworks alone grew by more than 40 units in 2020, entering markets such as Canada, California, Tennessee, Rhode Island, Ohio, Florida and Indiana. Non-traditional presences like ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail, hospitals and universities, have proven a huge avenue of growth for the brand, with even more planned in 2021, including a massive deal with Ghost Kitchen Brands. Frutta Bowls currently has 37 locations and Garbanzo has 25, with aggressive growth expected for both brands in the coming year, including co-branded restaurants.

