The Simplest Video Editor Just Got Better

HOBART, Tasmania, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biteable, the online video maker platform, has announced the launch of the next iteration of its video platform, already used by 6 million people worldwide. The updates to the video creation tool enable marketers of all levels to make videos that fit perfectly within the best practice of all social media platforms and screens.

The new offering now allows marketers to create videos perfect for any device on any social media platform, with a simple drag and drop interface and lightning-fast output.

Biteable's new video editor allows you to drag and drop text where you want it and animate your words with a single click.

The features of Biteable's new product leverage knowledge the business has gained with the help of six million users, who have created over 12 million videos in the past six years.

Video content online is growing exponentially, with mobile video consumption rising by 100% every year. Research shows that Facebook alone sees 8 billion video views per day, and videos across social media are shared 1200% more than text and images combined.

Videos are among the most powerful and effective mediums in connecting individuals with brands and businesses online, and this is reflected in the 5,000 marketers who sign up to Biteable's video-making platform every day.

Biteable's video platform is being used by businesses and agencies around the world to easily create marketing videos for every single digital channel.

"Biteable's mission is to enable every business to promote anything with the best videos possible, anywhere and anytime," says James McGregor, Biteable CEO. "Our users find that creating their marketing videos with Biteable is faster and easier than almost any other video creation method. Now, brands can create videos on-demand and in any aspect ratio used by the major social media platforms. The dynamic and ephemeral nature of social media makes these types of easily accessible and responsive tools an essential part of business today."

The platform launches today and is available to try for free when you visit biteable.com/all-new.

Inquiries

Rena Frith

rena@biteable.com

Related Images

edit-with-ease.png

Edit with ease

Biteable's new video editor allows you to drag and drop text where you want it and animate your words with a single click.

Related Links

http://biteable.com/all-new

SOURCE Biteable