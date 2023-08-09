The Simpleview Sales Quarterly Mid-Year 2023 Report Reveals Roadmap for DMO Success in the Second Half of 2023

News provided by

SIMPLEVIEW

09 Aug, 2023, 14:17 ET

The most recent aggregation of Simpleview CRM data offers DMOs industry insights for enhancing sales strategies and driving success

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpleview is pleased to release the Simpleview Sales Quarterly Mid-Year 2023 report — the most comprehensive review of the destination marketing organization (DMO) industry's sales performance during the first half of 2023.

Simpleview, the leading provider of CRM, CMS, and marketing solutions for destinations worldwide, aggregated the CRM data of 230 DMOs that generated 50 or more leads in 2019 and had leads each year from 2019 to 2023. Some highlights from this mid-year edition of the report include:

Continue Reading

  • Lead volume and lead room nights created through June 2023 continued to show strong growth
  • The number of bookings and booked room nights continued to lag behind 2019 numbers
  • In Q2 2023, lead volume slowed compared to Q1 2023 but still exceeded 2019 levels
  • Through June 2023, the event cycle became shorter on average by two months compared to 2019
  • The top market segment for both hotel meetings and convention center event leads was Health & Medical, Pharmaceutical, and significant growth in pipeline health is demonstrated over 2019

"My team is pleased to share this comprehensive review of the industry's sales performance during the first half of 2023, with hopes it will provide invaluable insights for DMOs and stakeholders alike," said Christine "Shimo" Shimasaki, managing director at 2Synergize, LLC. "Simpleview's aggregation of data offers a clear roadmap for enhancing sales strategies and driving success for the remainder of the year."

Download the report here.

About Simpleview
Simpleview is a worldwide leading provider of CRM, CMS, website design, digital marketing services, and data insights for convention bureaus, venues, tourism boards, destination marketing organizations (DMOs), and attractions. The company employs staff across the globe, serving clients of all sizes, including small towns, world capitals, top meeting destinations, and countries across multiple continents.

SOURCE SIMPLEVIEW

Also from this source

Simpleview & ASM Global Partnership to Provide a Cutting-Edge Network of Websites to a Portfolio of Venues

Simpleview and Destinations International Unveil MINT+'s 2023 Top 250 Report Revealing Key Trends in the DMO Industry's Largest Rotating Conventions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.