THE SING FOR HOPE PIANOS RETURN TO NEW ORLEANS FOR 3rd YEAR

CELEBRATORY LAUNCH AT NEW ORLEANS JAZZ MUSEUM ON MARCH 16, 2024 FROM 11AM TO 3PM

The Sing for Hope Pianos program is one of the world's largest public arts initiatives, creating artist-designed pianos and placing them in parks and public spaces for anyone and everyone to play.

NEW ORLEANS, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sing for Hope Pianos will once again take to the streets of New Orleans, creating live music throughout the city for 3 weeks. On Saturday, March 16th from 11AM - 3PM, Sing for Hope will unveil all 15 new Sing for Hope Pianos at the New Orleans Jazz Museum. Part of the global Sing for Hope Pianos initiative, these original works of art are all created by local New Orleans artists. Following the daylong celebration, each Sing for Hope Piano will be moved to a public location across New Orleans for anyone and everyone to play, listen to, interact with, and enjoy through April 6, 2024. At the conclusion of their public residency, the Sing for Hope Pianos will be moved to permanent homes in schools and community-based organizations across New Orleans, where they will inspire lives for years to come. The world leader in public piano art programs, Sing for Hope has provided more pianos for under-resourced public schools than any other organization in the world.

The March 16th unveiling event at the New Orleans Jazz Museum, 400 Esplanade Ave, will highlight a variety of local New Orleans musical talent, including Doreen Ketchens, "The Clarinet Queen" of New Orleans. Live performances begin at 12:30PM.

The 15 new Sing for Hope Pianos for 2024 were created by New Orleans visual artists Sean G. Clark, Sigrid Forsythe, Sara Hardin, Jade Hills, Kendrik James, Andre Lebone, Francisco Magallán, Jay McKay, Piki Mendizabal, Kalli Padgett, Eli Pillaert, Jason Rodriguez, Hayley Roussel, M. Sani, and Brandon Juan Surtain. Artists were selected through a competitive RFP process adjudicated anonymously by a panel of artists, leaders, and members of the community.

New this year is the partnership between Sing for Hope and the New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University, with 2024 Book Festival Honorary Co-Chair Gayle Benson, Owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans; Co-Chair Walter Isaacson, National Humanities Medal Award-winning author and educator; and Co-Chair Cheryl Landrieu, former First Lady of New Orleans and Festival Co-Founder. Said Landrieu, "We are thrilled to feature a Sing for Hope Piano this year as part of our footprint for the New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University. Like the New Orleans Book Festival, the Sing for Hope Pianos: New Orleans unites people and generates joy in one of the most vibrant and culturally diverse cities in the world."

Said Sing for Hope Board Member and Grammy-winning superstar Jon Batiste, "We bring these Sing for Hope Pianos to our shared streets and public spaces because the context of where you experience music can profoundly change you. Public sharing of art fosters and affirms community. It's what we need right now, what the world needs. And as a Sing for Hope board member, I love that we're in my hometown of New Orleans!"

Said Sing for Hope Co-Founder Monica Yunus, "We are thrilled to be back in New Orleans for our third year. It's been so inspiring to watch the program double in size in just two years." Added Sing for Hope Co-Founder Camille Zamora, "The Sing for Hope Pianos act as creative hotspots for our communities, sparking moments of impromptu harmony between strangers and bringing joy to people of all ages. We can't think of a city that better represents the spirit of the Sing for Hope Pianos than New Orleans!"

The Sing for Hope Pianos began in New York City in 2010 and has since grown to become one of the world's largest annually recurring public arts programs. With more than 700 original creations to date, The Sing for Hope Pianos bring hope, healing, and a shared musical experience to communities across the globe.

For more information, visit www.SingforHope.org .

About Sing for Hope

Sing for Hope harnesses the power of the arts to create a better world. Our creative programs bring hope, healing, and connection to millions of people in hospitals, schools, care facilities, refugee camps, transit hubs, and community spaces worldwide. A non-profit organization founded in New York City in response to the events of 9/11, Sing for Hope partners with hundreds of community-based organizations, mobilizes thousands of artists in creative service, and produces artist-created Sing for Hope Pianos across the U.S. and around the world. The official Cultural Partner of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, Sing for Hope champions art for all because we believe the arts have an unmatched capacity to uplift, unite, and heal.

Sing for Hope's work is made possible by the Sing for Hope Founders' Circle: The International Foundation for Arts and Culture (Dr. Haruhisa Handa, Chairman, Sing for Hope Global Patron), The Arnhold Foundation in loving memory of Sissy and Henry Arnhold, The Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, The Anna-Maria & Stephen Kellen Foundation, Jacqueline Novogratz and Chris Anderson, The Seedlings Foundation, and Ann Ziff; New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Fosun International, and the generosity of donors like you. Learn more at singforhope.org .

