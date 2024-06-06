THE SING FOR HOPE PIANOS RETURN TO NEW YORK CITY

CELEBRATORY LAUNCH AT 28 LIBERTY STREET ON JUNE 10, 2024 FROM 9AM TO 3PM WITH MUSICAL PERFORMANCES AT 12PM

The Sing for Hope Pianos program is one of the world's largest public arts initiatives, creating artist-designed pianos and placing them in parks and public spaces for anyone and everyone to play.

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sing for Hope Pianos will once again take to the streets of New York City, creating live music throughout the city for 3 weeks. On Monday, June 10 from 9AM - 3PM, Sing for Hope will unveil all 15 new Sing for Hope Pianos at 28 Liberty Street. Part of the global Sing for Hope Pianos initiative, these original works of art are all created by local New York City area artists. Following the daylong celebration, each Sing for Hope Piano will be moved to a public location across New York City for anyone and everyone to play, listen to, interact with, and enjoy through June 30, 2024. At the conclusion of their public residency, the Sing for Hope Pianos will be moved to permanent homes in schools and community-based organizations across New York City, where they will inspire lives for years to come. The world leader in public piano art programs, Sing for Hope has provided more pianos for under-resourced public schools than any other organization in the world.

The Sing for Hope Pianos debut on Fosun Plaza in Lower Manhattan

The June 10 unveiling event at Fosun Plaza, 28 Liberty Street, will highlight a variety of local New York City musical talent, including sopranos Sara Beth Pearson, Cristina María Castro, and pianist Jason Wirth from On Site Opera; Harlem Chamber Players; the Sing for Hope HandaHarmony Youth Chorus, and LaGuardia High School Treble Choir. The event is hosted by Alex Garfin, Sing for Hope Youth Ambassador and star of the CW's Superman & Lois.

"The launch of the Sing for Hope Pianos is a cherished Lower Manhattan tradition where art brings the community together on Fosun Plaza," said Thomas Costanzo, Global Partner of Fosun and CEO of Four Trees Asset Management. "Sing for Hope continues to be a driving force in animating Lower Manhattan, and we are pleased to continue our partnership with such a fantastic organization."

The 15 new Sing for Hope Pianos for 2024 were created by New York City visual artists JJ Gonzalez Acosta, Laura Alvarez, Addy Balajadia, Sally Chen, Vanesa Álvarez Díaz, Claudia Echeverria, Martina Hanna, Colette Hardy, Richela Fabian Morgan, Lovie Pignata, Arianna Santoriello, Christopher Spinelli, Christina Vandian, Bendow, May Yu. Artists were selected through a competitive RFP process adjudicated anonymously by a panel of artists, leaders, and members of the community.

"The Sing for Hope Pianos will bring New York City's parks and public spaces to musical life from June 11 through June 30," says Sing for Hope co-founder Camille Zamora. "Their impact, however, extends far beyond this three weeks. Following this period of outdoor musical enrichment, they'll find new homes in our public schools, becoming permanent fixtures in the community and fueling a love for the arts in our next generation."

"We are thrilled to bring the Sing for Hope Pianos back to New York City," adds Co-Founder of Sing for Hope Monica Yunus. "We have been deeply inspired by our collaborations with a cadre of exceptionally talented artists and eagerly anticipate the community's opportunity to experience them with us."

The Sing for Hope Pianos began in New York City in 2010 and has since grown to become one of the world's largest annually recurring public arts programs. With more than 700 original creations to date, The Sing for Hope Pianos bring hope, healing, and a shared musical experience to communities across the globe.

About Sing for Hope

Sing for Hope harnesses the power of the arts to create a better world. Our creative programs bring hope, healing, and connection to millions of people in hospitals, schools, care facilities, refugee camps, transit hubs, and community spaces worldwide. A non-profit organization founded in New York City in response to the events of 9/11, Sing for Hope partners with hundreds of community-based organizations, mobilizes thousands of artists in creative service, and produces artist-created Sing for Hope Pianos across the U.S. and around the world. The official Cultural Partner of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, Sing for Hope champions art for all because we believe the arts have an unmatched capacity to uplift, unite, and heal.

Sing for Hope's work is made possible by the Sing for Hope Founders' Circle: The International Foundation for Arts and Culture (Dr. Haruhisa Handa, Chairman, Sing for Hope Global Patron), The Arnhold Foundation in loving memory of Sissy and Henry Arnhold, The Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, The Anna-Maria & Stephen Kellen Foundation, Jacqueline Novogratz and Chris Anderson, The Seedlings Foundation, and Ann Ziff; New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Fosun International, and the generosity of donors like you. Learn more at singforhope.org .

