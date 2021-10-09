The Singapore Tourism Board Announces Country Will Open to Vaccinated U.S. and Canadian Travelers

With visitor's safety being a top priority, Singapore has implemented Safe Travel Lanes to facilitate travel, providing details on testing protocols, vaccination requirements, and other distancing and social regulations. To raise hygiene standards and transform the cleanliness levels of public spaces, the SG Clean campaign was launched in February 2020, which requires tourism establishments to adhere to stringent levels of the SG Clean Quality mark reflecting their commitment and ownership of maintaining high standards of environmental public hygiene at their premises.

“We look forward to safely welcoming back U.S. and Canadian tourists to Singapore, providing the opportunity for travelers to fully explore all that our destination has to offer,” said Rachel Loh, Senior Vice President America, Singapore Tourism Board Americas. "Our enhanced cleaning protocols, contactless amenities, and social distancing measures have been designed to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19."

As part of Singapore's efforts to reopen borders safely, fully vaccinated U.S. and Canadian travelers looking to make future travel plans can safely enter and depart Singapore via the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) that require:

For travelers vaccinated in the U.S. or Canada, we currently accept vaccination certificates issued in the SMART Health Card (SHC) format, by issuers in Canada or the U.S. on the Common Trust Network.

Vaccinated travelers will be required to undergo two COVID-19 PCR tests, including a pre-departure PCR test within 48 hours of their scheduled departure and obtain a negative test result. They will also need to take on-arrival test at Changi Airport and remain self-isolated until their test result is confirmed to be negative.

Travelers who are traveling to Singapore under the VTL must travel into Singapore on designated VTL flights.

Short-term visitors must purchase travel insurance for the entire duration of their stay in Singapore, with a minimum coverage of S$30,000 for COVID-19-related medical treatment and hospitalization costs, prior to travel to Singapore.

Prior to travel to Singapore, visitors who wish to travel under the VTL will need to apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) seven to 30 days prior to the intended date of entry into Singapore. Applications for the VTP will open on October 12, 2021 for entry into Singapore on or after October 19, 2021.

More details on the VTL requirements into Singapore can be found at https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg/

For the latest travel updates on Singapore, please visit www.visitsingapore.com and https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg/.

