The Single-Cell Analysis Techniques Industry to 2027: A $6.4 Billion Opportunity Despite COVID-19

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single-Cell Analysis Techniques - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 322-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Single-Cell Analysis Techniques Market to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Single-Cell Analysis Techniques estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% over the period 2020-2027.

Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.9% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 13.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $668 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.5% CAGR

The Single-Cell Analysis Techniques market in the U.S. is estimated at US$668 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.4% and 13.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Beckman Coulter , Inc.

, Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

GE Healthcare

Illumina, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Total Companies Profiled: 43

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1at2if

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

