The Single Origin Food Company Secures $1.1 Million Seed Funding to Support Launch of Vegan Un-Honey

WILMINGTON, Del., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Single Origin Food Co (Sofco), a leading provider of sustainable, traceable, plan[e]t-based foods, announced today that it has secured $1.1 million in seed funding. The round was led by A'Z Angels, the Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm that invests in seasoned founders building disruptive innovation.

Sofco was founded with a focus on ethically sourced products. A key to its success is establishing long-term partnerships with farmers who share mutual commitments to sustainable and ethical practices. They sell to over 3,500 supermarkets across the U.S. with their existing portfolio of rice, salt and sugars. The driver of growth for the company is its innovative Vegan Un-Honey. Made with only natural plant-based ingredients and fortified with organic flower pollen, it delivers a new superfood alternative to traditional honey.

Sofco's Vegan Un-Honey was launched nationwide in Sprouts Farmers Market and is now being rolled out across Whole Foods, Natural Grocers and Safeway Albertsons stores.

"Our mission is to fix the food chain," said Belal Elbana, CEO of Sofco. "Our Single Origin model of working collaboratively with our farming partners actively reduces greenhouse gas emissions, increases biodiversity, removes animal use from the food chain and provides full product traceability to our customers to ensure we deliver the highest quality, best value food to market. We are proud to say we are well on our way. Our seed round will support the Vegan Un-Honey rollout and accelerate product development. Our product road map includes the Vegan Un-Honey + (with added flower pollen), Nada (sugar free) and Gold (Maple). Longer term we see enormous potential of further "Un" plant-based natural products and + (plus) fortification using organic flower pollen and wild nutrition."

"Our focus is investing in disruptive innovation" said Amr Abdelaziz, Managing Partner, A'Z Angels. "Our portfolio is primarily technology companies. However, Sofco and Vegan Un-Honey are poised to disrupt the food industry with innovation at the heart of everything they do. We are a strong believer in sustainability which is a key driver of innovation. The U.S. vegan food market is estimated to be worth $24.3 billion by 2026. We see innovative high growth potential for Sofco and we're excited to partner with them on this journey." For more information, please visit azangels.vc

The Single Origin Food Co's proven business model was established in 2015. The company strives to achieve maximum transparency between farmer and consumer and facilitates delivering product straight from the farm to the shelf. Its signature new product Vegan Un-Honey, an innovative honey substitute, is poised to disrupt and excite both the vegan and non-vegan food markets.

The Mindful Awards presented Sofco's Vegan Un-Honey with the 2021 Honey Product of the Year. The mission of the Mindful Awards program is to honor global conscious companies and products that do what's right for people and the planet.

For more information, please visit thesofco.com

