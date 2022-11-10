The Single Use Packaging Market is expected to grow by $2.35 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Single Use Packaging Market In the US 2022-2026

The analyst has been monitoring the single use packaging market in the US and it is poised to grow by $2.35 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast period. Our report on the single use packaging market in the US provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the food delivery and takeaway market, the growth of the e-commerce industry, and the growth of the pharmaceutical industry.

The single use packaging market in the US analysis includes the product and end-user segments.



The single use packaging market in the US is segmented as below:

By Product

â€¢ Rigid packaging

â€¢ Flexible packaging



By End-user

â€¢ Food

â€¢ Beverage

â€¢ Healthcare and pharmaceutical

â€¢ Personal care

â€¢ Other



This study identifies the increasing strategic alliances as one of the prime reasons driving the single use packaging market growth in the US during the next few years. Also, the growing consumption of packaged beverages and the shift toward the use of flexible packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on single use packaging market in the US covers the following areas:

â€¢ Single use packaging market sizing

â€¢ Single use packaging market forecast

â€¢ Single use packaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading single use packaging markets vendors in the US that include Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Berry Global Inc., Dart Container Corp., Elis Packaging Solutions Inc., Flex Pack, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Liquipak Corp., Mattpak Inc., Novolex Holdings LLC, Pactiv Evergreen Inc, ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Snapsil Corp., Sonic Packaging Industries Inc., Tetra Pak Group, Transcontinental Inc., Wilpack Packaging, Winpak Ltd., and Georgia Pacific LLC. Also, the single use packaging market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



