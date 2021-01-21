The Singleton Foundation For Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship Announces Partnership with NFL Alumni Association

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship announces today a partnership with The National Football League Alumni Association (NFLA) in an effort to open important financial and entrepreneurial conversations with the millennial and Gen Z communities as well as the alumni members. Million Stories Media, a program of the Singleton Foundation, offers original and curated content designed to engage and entertain audiences while inspiring them to build better financial futures.

Million Stories Media ( www.millionstories.com ) is a free digital channel that offers programming and resources that cover a range of financial topics which impact the lives of many young people and offers helpful tools to use in their daily lives. From creating a budget, to building an emergency fund to important lessons about the power of failure, familiar faces and everyday Americans share their stories as they maneuver through financial situations.

After the success of ADULTING: WITH RICHARD SHERMAN , an original show on Million Stories that offers NFL superstar Richard Sherman a platform to bring his passion for financial literacy to a wide audience, the foundation recognized that the NFL Alumni Association was the perfect place to share common goals.

Together, the organizations will share Million Stories original and curated content to amplify the importance of breaking the taboo of talking about money and encourage young people to think with an entrepreneurial mindset which leads to better financial futures. In return, some of the NFL Alumni stories will be amplified as part of the million stories being told.

"Working with Richard Sherman on ADULTING: WITH RICHARD SHERMAN opened our eyes to the NFL's reach and its important social platforms and communities." said Shelley Miles, CEO of the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship. "Partnering with the NFL Alumni Association is an exciting way to support both NFL alumni and to reach a broad audience through stories and learning tools to help them attain better financial futures. Reaching these audiences is a top priority and finding ways to offer important financial life skills is a shared mission for both organizations."

"The NFL Alumni & Million Stories partnership provides our members inside access to engaging financial literacy education and shines a spotlight on some of our NFL Alumni's unique journeys" said Beasly Reece, NFL Alumni Association CEO. "We're excited to join forces with the Singleton Foundation to spread financial literacy!"

About Million Stories

Million Stories Media is a project of the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and

Entrepreneurship ( www.singletonfoundation.org ). Singleton Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring entrepreneurship and making financial competence fun, easy to understand, engaging and accessible for all. Learn more at www.millionstories.com and www.instagram.com/millionstoriesmedia

About NFL Alumni Association

NFL Alumni was founded in 1967 and is the oldest and most recognizable national organization of retired professional athletes. Part of NFL Alumni's dual mission is "Caring for Kids". Player alumni give back in their local communities by raising funds for youth-related charities through their 35 regional chapters. It is a tradition that has existed for more than 50 years. The other half of NFLA's mission, "Caring for our Own" is to serve, assist and inform its members and their families. Alumni members are offered a diverse package of wellness, business, career, and legal services to help members and their families be healthy, productive, and connected to one another. To learn more please visit: https://www.nflalumni.org/

