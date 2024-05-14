THE SINGLETON FOUNDATION FOR FINANCIAL LITERACY AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP PARTNERS WITH GAMMA PHI BETA TO PROMOTE FINANCIAL WELLNESS

The Sorority Leads the Way in Financial Education for Its Members

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship announces today a partnership with the international organization Gamma Phi Beta to develop financial skills and entrepreneurial mindsets for their members, essential skills they will need in life. Money can be complex. College is an important time to develop strong financial skills to be able to meet the challenges of navigating life after.

The programs that will be utilized from the foundation are Million Stories an award-winning video channel aiming to break the taboo of talking about money, Venture Valley an award-winning video game igniting business and entrepreneurial skills, Slyngshot an AI powered app that makes it possible for anyone to create, build, and share new business, and Groove a habit-building and learning and app created with behavioral science to build financial confidence and competence.

Gamma Phi Beta is one of North America's oldest sororities and this year marks their 150th anniversary. Their mission is to build confident women of character who celebrate sisterhood and make a difference around us.

"As we explore the benefits this collaboration will offer our members, we are inspired by the Singleton Foundation's innovative approach to making financial competence accessible, engaging and empowering for all. Their commitment to inspiring entrepreneurship and enhancing financial competence strongly aligns with Gamma Phi Beta's aim of empowering women to lead with confidence and character" said Megan Smiley Wick Gamma Phi Beta CEO. "We believe this partnership holds great promise in equipping our members with the knowledge and resources they need to thrive personally and professionally, and we look forward to the possibilities it presents."

"This unique partnership offers us a way to reach sorority members and university students with our Financial Competence and Entrepreneurship programs." said Shelley Miles, CEO. "We're honored to work with Gamma Phi Beta as they take a leadership role in providing these resources to their members. College is an ideal time to build the financial skills needed to navigate life in this complex world."

About the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship

The mission of the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship is to inspire entrepreneurship and to make financial competence fun, engaging and accessible to all. Our goal is to help give everyone the financial skills they need to better manage their lives and their businesses.

About Gamma Phi Beta

Gamma Phi Beta was founded on November 11, 1874, at Syracuse University by four bold and courageous women. The Sorority's mission is to build confident women of character who celebrate sisterhood and make a difference in the world around us. Headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, the Sorority has chartered 190 collegiate chapters across the United States and Canada and has more than 250,000 initiated members.

