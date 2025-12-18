THE SINGLETON FOUNDATION'S 2025 CEO PRIZE GIVES DONATIONS TO NYU STERN SCHOOL OF BUSINESS AND UCSF ON BEHALF OF THIS YEAR'S AWARDEES

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship announces today donations to the New York University Stern School of Business and University of California, San Francisco's Fund for Discover Science as a part of two awards given at the Singleton CEO Prize for Excellence in Business Leadership event. The Lifetime Achievement award, which recognizes and honors a living CEO whose work demonstrates a combination of talent, vision, focus, and commitment, producing exceptional shareholder returns over decades was awarded to Ken Langone, Co-Founder of The Home Depot. The Next Generation award focuses on recognition of extraordinary leaders in business management who have achieved greatly in their initial years as executives was awarded to Tony Xu, Co-Founder and CEO of DoorDash.

Each prize comes with a donation to the honoree's charity of choice. Ken Langone designated NYU Stern to receive a gift of $250,000. UCSF was selected by Tony Xu to receive a $100,000 gift.

Ken selected NYU Stern and his namesake program, the Langone Part-Time MBA, to receive the donation made in his honor. Ranked #4 in the country by U.S. News & World Report, the Langone program offers a world-class business education that allows professionals to continue advancing their careers while earning an MBA. With 27 specializations and four flexible formats, students can tailor their studies and finish in as little as two years.

NYU Stern provides a dynamic, forward-thinking environment and is located steps from global business leaders, giving students unmatched access to real-world learning through a tailored curriculum and renowned faculty. Its network of more than 114,000 alumni across 140 countries forms a powerful community shaping industries from startups to major corporations, nonprofits, and governments.

"The NYU Stern School of Business is honored to see one of our most distinguished graduates, Ken Langone, recognized with the Singleton Foundation's CEO Prize," said Bharat Anand, Dean of NYU Stern School of Business. "We are deeply grateful to the Foundation and to Ken Langone for designating the award made in his honor to support the Langone Part-time MBA Program, which proudly bears his name. Through his enduring support and example, Ken has helped create a program that embodies flexibility, innovation, and opportunity — transforming lives and preparing generations of leaders and changemakers who are shaping the future of business."

UC San Francisco is part of the 10-campus University of California system, and it is the only campus devoted solely to the graduate health sciences. UCSF is recognized as one of the world's great research universities, with a strong culture of collaboration. Its scientists work across disciplines to find solutions for preventing and treating disease.

The Fund for Discovery Science gives scientists at UCSF the support they need to explore unconventional ideas and pursue solutions to the most confounding problems in biomedical science. It is an investment in the faculty members, graduate students, and postdoctoral fellows who are laying the foundation for new cures and life-changing treatments.

"We congratulate Tony on this honor and thank him for generously directing his award to UCSF's research," said UCSF Chancellor Sam Hawgood, MBBS. "It will support scientists who are driven by the desire to expand our knowledge of biology, so they can do bold work that is often considered too risky by traditional funders."

"The CEO Prize is a key program of the Singleton Foundation, celebrating the journeys of extraordinary CEO's and sharing their stories and lessons with the next generation of business leaders." said Shelley Miles, CEO of the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship. "These donations benefit the next generation directly, while supporting the efforts of these wonderful institutions."

