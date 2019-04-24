NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The growing awareness of several benefits of balloon sinuplasty/sinus dilation over conventional sinus surgeries will drive the sinus dilation devices market growth in the forthcoming years. BSP is an effective sinus procedure for the treatment of chronic sinusitis. The method is not only less invasive with low postoperative pain but also causes minimal bleeding. In addition, most of the chronic sinusitis patients witness a faster recovery of sinus symptoms, in turn, boosting the sinus dilation devices market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the sinus dilation devices market will register a CAGR of 9% by 2023.



Market Overview

High prevalence of chronic sinusitis

One of the growth drivers of the global sinus dilation devices market is the high prevalence of chronic sinusitis. The increasing need to treat chronic sinusitis will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Lack of knowledge about sinus surgical procedures

One of the challenges in the growth of the global sinus dilation devices market is the lack of knowledge about sinus surgical procedures. The lack of knowledge regarding how to use the sinus dilation devices and how to carry out sinus surgical procedures can lead to serious health complications in patients.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



