The Sipping Sisterhood Presents Hip Hip Rosé

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for peak summer heat, Hip Hip Rosé (IngramSpark) is ready to help quench America's growing thirst for rosé. This delightfully illustrated parody of a well-known children's story portrays Alice, passionate patron of the pink drink who, after a particularly happy, happy hour, finds herself in for a rouge awakening: The next morning she is completely rosé colored! Seeking a pallor of a paler pantone, it seems only the local sommelier can help. Will Alice take his advice or end up with a bright fuchsia ahead of her? Readers find out in this whimsical tale about life seen through rosé-colored glasses.

Authors Alli DiVincenzo and Erica Karlin celebrate the launch of the Sipping Sisterhood Series. Hip Hip Rose answers the question, What really happens when you rosé all day.

Hip Hip Rosé fills a void in both the literary and wine markets by offering a clever, fictional romp about rosé, rather than yet another wine appreciation or recipe book. HHR is ideal for hostess gifting and is meant to be shared with readers' own sipping sisterhoods.

The Sipping Sisterhood celebrates friendship and fun via happy-hour-related merchandise and interactive forums. This debut story in the Sipping Sisterhood series speaks to our inner "mischievous girl," and taps into that love of curling up with a fun book. Additional titles about other favorite varietals will be released in the coming months. Written with a dash of fantasy, these are, in essence, children's books for consenting adults. Read, clink and be merry!

Hip Hip Rosé ($18.95) is available for purchase at https://sippingsisterhood.com/ or on Amazon.com.

Authors: West Coaster ERICA KARLIN and East Coaster ALLI Q DIVINCENZO are long-time buddies bonded by their L.A. roots, simpatico funny bones and love of wine. Artist: From North Wales, Sarah Latham's artwork is unique and heartwarming.

Photos are available here.

Hoorays for Hip Hip Rosé

"Charming and funny! The perfect summer read and wine pairing. You'll be craving rosé with every flip of the page!" — SARA LEHMAN, SOMM IN THE CITY

"Every mom, woman and wine lover will appreciate this fruit-forward parody of the children's classic! A truly hilarious take on the pink color palette." — MELISSA JOAN HART, ACTRESS

"A cute, whimsical tale about a flush lush longing for more blush. Cheers!" — ZIGGY, THE WINE GAL AND COUNTESS OF COCKTAILS

Suggested Retail: $18.95

FOLLOW @Hip_Hip_Rose

Facebook: Sipping Sisterhood

Twitter: @SippingSisterh1

Media Contact:

Laura Peet

PeetCom Inc.

220326@email4pr.com

(917) 860-6285

SOURCE Sipping Sisterhood