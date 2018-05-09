The Sistine Chapel Choir From Vatican City Surprises And Mesmerizes New York City With A Song Of Prayer And Peace

"In choosing a setting for this unique moment today, we were careful in selecting a location symbolic of furthering Pope Francis' message of unity and peace," said Maestro Msgr. Massimo Palombella, who leads the Sistine Chapel Choir. "The Oculus is special in that it sits adjacent to the 9/11 Memorial, one of the most significant locations in New York. We were humbled to perform there and spread our message of closeness among people of all faiths and religious confessions."

Serving as the centerpiece of The World Trade Center Transportation Hub in Lower Manhattan, The Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center opened to the public in 2016. Sitting adjacent to the Ground Zero memorial, it was designed to resemble a dove taking flight, with a structure formed by softly-curving, white, steel ribs that rise from below the ground to form a dome over its vast concourse.

The choir has garnered critical acclaim and recognition as they travel and perform around the globe. It is comprised of a highly accomplished group of professional singers, chosen from all around the world. The treble section, known as the Pueri Cantores, is made up of boys aged between 9 and 13, who are selected through rigorous auditions.

Serving as the Pope's personal choir, the 1500-year old Sistine Chapel Choir is the oldest and most respected active choir in the world today. Part of the Choir's significance is due to its endurance through several centuries, including the Renaissance, which was a fundamental period for the Choir as it found its "theatre" in the Sistine Chapel.

The Sistine Chapel Choir, in partnership with Concerts West/AEG Presents, Brokaw Co. and TEI, recently announced its first-ever U.S. coast-to-coast tour scheduled for July 2018. These very special engagements will celebrate divine music and the human spirit. For more information, visit sistinechapelchoirtour.com.

The Choir has invited local choirs to open the evening in each city with a special performance including the Georgia Boys Choir in Atlanta, St. Patrick's Cathedral Choir in New York, The Choirs of St. Clare of Assisi Parish and School with the St. Louis Festival Singers in St. Louis, The Heart of Detroit Festival Choir featuring Audivi in Detroit, Archdiocese of Miami Jubilee Choir in Miami, The Cathedral of Saint Joseph Parish Choir and Saint Anselm College Choir in Boston, Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Chicago and Chorus Angelorum and The California Mission Sinfonia in Los Angeles.

SISTINE CHAPEL CHOIR U.S. TOUR DATES

DATE CITY VENUE 07.03.18 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre 07.07.18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall 07.09.18 St. Louis, MO The Fabulous Fox Theatre 07.11.18 Detroit, MI Detroit Opera House, presented by Corporate Travel 07.13.18 Miami, FL James L. Knight Center 07.17.18 Boston, MA Wang Theatre 07.21.18 Chicago, IL Arie Crown Theatre 07.23.18 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater

About the Sistine Chapel Choir

The Pontifical Sistine Chapel Choir, officially known as the Cappella Musicale Pontificia Sistina, is the oldest choir in the world and the Pope's personal choir. In 2016, the Sistine Chapel Choir was awarded the prestigious ECHO KLASSIK Award for classical music. As early as the 5th and 6th centuries there are records of singers being part of the papal entourage. Today, some 1,500 years later, the role of the Sistine Chapel Choir remains the same, namely, to sing for the papal liturgies. Maestro Msgr. Massimo Palombella leads the world-class choir and he alone has 100 percent access to the Vatican's archives, the biggest collection of Renaissance music in the world.

About AEG Presents

AEG Presents is one of the world's largest live music companies. The company is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global concert tours, regional music events and world-renowned festivals. AEG Presents operates in North America, Europe and Asia through 22 regional offices that support its tours which include such artists as Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Elton John, Celine Dion, and Kenny Chesney; produces over 40 music festivals, including the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival; New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival, Desert Trip, Firefly Music Festival, Hangout Music Festival and Panorama and owns, manages or exclusively promotes in more than 80 clubs and theaters worldwide. AEG presents more than 8,000 shows annually worldwide and conducts business under such globally renowned brands as AEG Presents, Goldenvoice, The Bowery Presents, Concerts West, Messina Touring Group, Marshall Arts LTD, and Madison House Presents. For more information visit www.aegpresents.com.

About TEI Entertainment

Established in 1974 TEI has been producing Celebrity Entertainment for Private, Corporate, Fairs, Festivals and Gaming Resorts Worldwide.

About The Brokaw Company

The Brokaw Company, a personal management, literary and public relations agency, is noted for significant achievements and decades long relations with artists including Loretta Lynn, Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Lou Rawls, Amy Grant, Glen Campbell, Ray Charles, Tyler Perry, Roseanne Barr and Bill Cosby. David Brokaw won an Emmy Award, a Peabody Award and a Humanitas Award as Executive Producer of the lauded children's series, Little Bill. The Brokaw Company was instrumental in packaging the films Coal Miners Daughter and Urban Cowboy, creating a cultural phenomenon that brought Country Music to the mainstream. They have also been influential in Christian Music industry, bringing performers such as Amy Grant to arena venues. Their philosophy is to imagine and implement far reaching strategies that heightens clients' goals and that are consistent with their philosophy.

