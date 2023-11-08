The sixth China International Import Expo opens, Ningxia quality products to the "CIIE"

SHANGHAI, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) opened in Shanghai on Nov 5. The Department of Commerce of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region well-organized 44 enterprises to participate in the exhibition, and made full use of important international platforms such as the CIIE to actively promote and publicize Ningxia, constantly explore the international market, and inject strong impetus and vitality into the high-quality development of Ningxia.

The Ningxia Comprehensive Image Exhibition Hall of the CIIE is located in the People-to-people Exchange Exhibition area R-L204-2 of the National Convention and Exhibition Center, with an exhibition area of 108 square meters. With the theme of "Building a beautiful New Ningxia and realizing the Great Chinese Dream", the exhibition hall has set up a wine exhibition and tasting area, a new industrialization exhibition area, a special agricultural products exhibition area, a modern service industry exhibition area, and an investment cooperation negotiation area, focusing on the development of Ningxia's "six new, six special and six excellent" industries and a good business and investment environment.

In the exhibition hall, Jiaze fan model, Taihe spandex products, Bairuiyuan wolfberry and wolfberry deep processing products, 3D printing models of shared equipment, Helan God red wine, Perlo Ricard red wine and other nearly 120 Ningxia characteristic products and high-tech products are on display, focusing on "Six emerging industries，Six specialty agricultural industries，Six priority industries" industrial products, relying on the international platform of the CIIE. The main enterprises with Ningxia characteristic enterprises continue to expand exchanges and cooperation and further explore the international market.

On the same day, the 6th China International Import Expo for the first time, Ningxia Helan Mountain wine as the latest achievement in promoting rural revitalization and high-quality development, together with domestic large aircraft, spacecraft and other national important instruments in the China Pavilion at the national exhibition, and simultaneously broadcast the region's cultural tourism video "Ningxia: a treasure land in the western part of the motherland".

In addition, taking advantage of the platform and opportunities of the CIIE, on November 3, the Ningxia special Commodity Exhibition jointly organized by the regional government's office in Shanghai, the Department of Commerce, the Department of Culture and Tourism, and the Shanghai - Ningxia Chamber of Commerce, was carried out in the central square on the 5th floor of the Global Harbor, a shopping mall with an average daily passenger flow of 100,000 in Putuo District, and held a promotional video lighting ceremony for the Twin Towers of the Global Harbor in Ningxia.

On November 4, Ningxia held the "Ningxia Cultural Tourism Industry Project (Shanghai) Connection Conference" in Shanghai, inviting more than 150 leading enterprises and business associations in the cultural tourism industry, such as Moonstar Group, Donkey Mother Group and Jinjiang Group, to connect and achieve high-quality development of Ningxia's cultural tourism, grape and wine industry.

Ningxia has participated in the CIIE for five consecutive years, especially during the fifth session, the Ningxia trading delegation made full use of the four platforms of the Expo "international procurement, investment promotion, people-to-people exchanges, and opening up and cooperation" to comprehensively publicize and promote the comprehensive image of Ningxia, expand the effectiveness of practical economic and trade cooperation and exchanges, and set up the Ningxia comprehensive image exhibition area to attract a total of 80,000 visitors.

According to statistics, Ningxia organized 751 enterprises to participate in the first five CIIE, of which 74 items were purchased with a cumulative purchase amount of 11.873 billion yuan, and the purchased products involved medical equipment, ore, large complete sets of equipment, robots, intelligent storage equipment, agricultural products and food and other fields; at the same time, Ningxia has carried out a series of activities such as economic and trade negotiations, procurement docking, project signing, and commodity display, with a total of 8 investment projects involving 17.978 billion yuan.

"The CIIE is a window to the world. With the help of this important platform, we organize excellent local enterprises to participate in the exhibition to show the world Ningxia's "six new, six special and six excellent" industries and high-quality products, and fully demonstrate the fruitful results of Ningxia's economic development while enhancing the influence and reputation of Ningxia's public brand." The relevant person in charge of the Department of Commerce of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region said.

