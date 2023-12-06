The sixth CIIE concludes with a bumper harvest

SHANGHAI, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), which concluded on November 10, was another fruitful event as the value of intended deals reached during the six-day expo hit $78.41 billion, which is 6.7 percent higher than the previous year.

The sixth CIIE, like previous editions, comprised the Business Exhibition, the Country Exhibition, the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, a slew of supporting activities as well as people-to-people cultural exchange events.

The sixth China International Import Expo concluded on November 10 in Shanghai (PRNewsfoto/CIIE)
This year's expo saw an impressive gathering of participants from 154 countries, regions and international organizations.

More than 3,400 enterprises, including 289 of the world's top 500 enterprises and industry giants, showed off a record number of new products, technologies and services. Over 400 technologies, high-tech products, and innovative services made their debuts at the big show.

The sixth CIIE also welcomed over 750 trade missions. More than 600 intended deals were reached at 96 project signing ceremonies.

The Country Exhibition, which resumed offline this year, allowed 72 countries and international organizations to showcase their scientific and technological achievements, culture and art. Among them were 11 first-time attendees, including Bahrain, the Central African Republic, the Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Honduras, Mali, Oman, Sierra Leone, Togo, and Zimbabwe.

The sixth Hongqiao International Economic Forum, which included 22 sub-forums, had a record attendance of more than 8,000 participants.

High-profile government officials, Nobel Prize laureates, academicians, and a host of senior executives of industrial pacesetters from home and abroad were invited to discuss global openness. The World Openness Report 2023 was released during the event.

A record number of sub-forums were co-hosted by international organizations such as the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), International Trade Center (ITC), and the United Nations Global Compact.

The seventh edition of the CIIE is now gearing up for a new round of global road shows from December 4 to 12. The first stops are three European countries: Switzerland, Austria and France.

European companies have been regular participants of the CIIE and have benefited from the vast Chinese market.

According to France-based Schneider Electric, which attended the CIIE for the sixth time, the company had signed deals with more than 30 companies at this year's expo, up 24 percent from the previous year. 
"In the past, our business was mainly in the manufacturing and construction industries. This year, it has expanded to more than 10 industries including energy, commercial construction and life sciences. We look forward to more collaborations with China to achieve mutual benefits," a representative from the company said. 

So far, more than 100,000 square meters of exhibition area has already been booked for the seventh CIIE in 2024. Grab your spot now at: https://www.ciie.org/exhibition/f/book/register?locale=en&from=press

