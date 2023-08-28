The size of the Confectionery Store Market in India to grow by USD 4.32 billion between 2021 to 2026 | The rising demand for organic, functional, vegan, and gluten-free confectioneries drives market - Technavio

Confectionery Store Market in India Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Confectionery Store Market in India 2022-2026
  • Total Pages: 120
  • Companies: 10+ – Including Avenue E-Commerce Ltd., Burgundy Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., Candice India Ltd, Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, Godrej, and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd, Karachi Bakery, Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd., Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., and Perfetti Van MelleÂ Group BV, among others.
  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis
  • Segments: Distribution channel (offline and online) & Age-group (children, adult, and geriatric)
  • Geographies: India

The size of the Confectionery Store Market in India is anticipated to grow by USD 4.32 billion between 2021 and 2026, experiencing a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.59%. The market is projected to exhibit a year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth rate of 12.54% in 2022, according to the latest report by Technavio. This growth is attributed to several factors, including rising demand for organic, functional, vegan, and gluten-free confectioneries.

Confectionery Store Market in India: Segmentation

The report covers market segmentation by:

Distribution Channel:

  • Offline
  • Online

Age-group:

  • Children
  • Adult
  • Geriatric

The offline segment, specifically the confectionery stores operating in physical locations, is expected to play a substantial role in driving revenue growth. This surge is attributed to the swift urbanization trends and resulting shifts in consumer lifestyles. As consumers increasingly seek on-the-go products and reduced waiting times at checkout counters, the demand for convenience stores has risen significantly in India. Consequently, sales of health-conscious and nutrition-oriented confectionery items, such as gluten-free products, have witnessed a notable surge within convenience stores. In this context, independent retailers, who are proprietors managing their own retail establishments, have strategically established their stores to align with the evolving business landscape. Their efforts encompass staffing, marketing, merchandising, and sales strategies, all contributing to the evolving confectionery market landscape.

Confectionery Store Market in India: Regional opportunities

The trend towards premium and healthy chocolates is being popular, aligning with the "clean eating" trend. Despite fluctuating raw material prices, opportunities arise from urbanization, regional flavors, health and wellness trends, cultural celebrations, and e-commerce penetration in India. The market's diverse landscape and evolving preferences offer more regional growth prospects, making it a dynamic and promising industry.

