The size of the Furniture Market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 35.93 billion from 2021 - 2026 | Growth of the real estate and construction industry drives market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the Furniture Market in Europe is anticipated to increase by USD 35.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.95%. This growth is driven by factors such as the expansion of the real estate and construction industry, changing lifestyle patterns, and the increasing adoption of eco-friendly furniture. The post-COVID-19 impact has also reshaped the market dynamics, presenting opportunities and challenges for market players. Companies within the furniture market in Europe must focus on utilizing business opportunities from the offline segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Furniture Market in Europe: Segmentation Analysis

The European furniture market is a dynamic landscape, influenced by various factors. The report provides valuable insights into the market's segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and type (living room furniture, bedroom furniture, kitchen and dining, lamps and lighting, and others).

The growth in the offline distribution of furniture is augmented by a significant increase in the number of companies that are expanding and operating their offline stores across Europe.

Furniture Market in Europe: Companies Analysis

The furniture market in Europe is fragmented and the companies are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market.

B and B Italia SPA- The company offers various furniture such as chairs, beds, armchairs, sofas, and a chaise lounge. Moreover, the company also provides furniture under the brand name of Camaleonda.

Major companies play a crucial role in driving market growth. Leading companies include:

B and B Italia SPA

BoConcept

Calligaris SPA

Colombini SPA

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Fritz Hansen

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Molteni and C SpA

Natuzzi SpA

Poltrona Frau SPA

Furniture Market in Europe: Regional Analysis

The market analysis extends across Europe, encompassing its diverse regions. It is important to note that the growth potential of the European furniture market is influenced by external factors that shape the parent market. Economic strength affects consumers' purchasing power, shaping demand for furniture. Diverse consumer preferences and lifestyles, often influenced by historical and cultural contexts, contribute to unique design trends in different regions.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

3. Market Sizing

4. Five Forces Analysis

5. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7. Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9. Vendor Landscape

10. Vendor Analysis

11. Appendix

