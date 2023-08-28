The size of the Process Automation Market in Europe to grow by USD 2.43 Billion between 2021 to 2026| The rising demand in the healthcare sector drives market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the Process Automation Market size in Europe is expected to grow by USD 2.43 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.04%. The rising demand for process automation in the healthcare industry will be significant in driving the growth of the market. Virtualization of automation systems and digitalization trends are also boosting the market. However, challenges like infrastructure setup and customization hinder growth. Major vendors like ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, and Schneider Electric SE are shaping the landscape through innovation.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Process Automation Market in Europe 2022-2026

Process Automation Market in Europe: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio analyzes the process automation market in Europe by type (discrete automation and process automation) and geography (Germany, UK, France, and the Rest of Europe).

Process Automation Market in Europe: Companies Analysis

The process automation market in Europe is characterized by the presence of several prominent companies that offer a wide range of automation solutions and services. These companies play a significant role in driving innovation, competition, and growth within the market. Here are some of the major companies operating in the process automation market in Europe:

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

These companies are key players in the process automation market, offering a diverse range of products and solutions to cater to various industries and sectors. They are actively involved in research and development process in order to introduce new and innovative technologies that enhance automation processes and improve operational efficiency for their clients.

Each of these companies brings their expertise and experience to the market, contributing to the overall growth and development of the process automation market in Europe. As the market continues to evolve, these companies are likely to play a significant role in shaping the future of automation technologies in the Europe region.

