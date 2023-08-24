The size of Toys Market in Europe to grow by USD 8.93 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The expanding product portfolio influencing product premiumization drives market| Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

24 Aug, 2023, 05:30 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Toys Market in Europe" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 17+ years. The Toys Market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2022 and 2027, resulting in a forecasted increase of USD 8,932.35 million in market size. Several factors drive the Toys Market in Europe, including the expanding product portfolio influencing product premiumization, the emergence of eco-friendly toys, and the presence of a toy gifting culture. The report provided by Technavio also provides historical market data from 2017 to 2021, enabling a comprehensive understanding of market drivers, trends, challenges, and developments.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Toys Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Toys Market 2023-2027

For more insights on market analysis, Read Sample report

Key Market Dynamics:

The Toy Market in Europe is growing because toy companies are creating better quality products. Companies are manufacturing new toys using new technologies that are fun and can help kids learn. Big toy companies like Hasbro Inc., Mattel Inc., and LEGO System AS are always coming up with new ideas and making their toy collections bigger.

People who care about brand names are likely to buy toys from companies that are known for making really quality products. Users have a mindset that luxury toys are tougher and have lots of cool features. Making sure people recognize and like the brand is really important for toy companies in Europe. They want to make their toys special because many companies sell similar toys that are alike. This helps the brand become more popular and stronger in the toy market. So, in the future, the toy companies will probably sell more toys because they're making them even better and making sure people know and like their brand.

To learn about additional key market dynamics and their impact analysis. Request Sample Now!

Market Segment Highlights:

The Toy Market in Europe report is segmented by product (activity toys and accessories, soft toys and accessories, outdoor and vehicle toys, games and puzzles, and others) and distribution channel (specialty stores, e-retailers, hypermarkets, and department stores).

Here's an overview of regional opportunities in the Toy Market in Europe:

The Toy Market in Europe holds promising regional opportunities driven by the unique factors and circumstances in specific geographical areas. These factors include resource accessibility, skilled labour, emerging markets, and favorable regulations. Developing regions show growth potential, aided by urbanization and real estate prospects. Companies must adapt to local dynamics and understand preferences to effectively capitalize on these opportunities.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings 

Takaratomy - The company offers toys products such as scientific toys, educational toys, plush toys, sports toys, and vehicle toys. 

The research analysis provided by Technavio also contains an in-depth study of the market's competitive landscape and data on major companies, including:

  • 4M Industrial Development Ltd.
  • Clementoni Spa
  • Evertoys
  • First Celtic Toys and Learning Ltd.
  • HABA Sales GmbH and Co. KG
  • Hamleys of London Ltd.
  • Hasbro Inc.
  • JWS Europe Ltd.
  • Kids2 Inc.
  • Learning Resources Ltd.
  • LEGO System AS
  • Mattel Inc.
  • MGA Entertainment Inc.
  • Ravensburger AG
  • Simba Dickie Group
  • Thames and Kosmos LLC
  • The Toy Co.
  • Theo Klein GmbH
  • TOMY Co. Ltd.
  • Goliath BV
  • VTech Holdings Ltd.

Buy the detailed report now, to get an insight into the market and make informed decisions

Related Reports:

Inflatable Toys Market: The inflatable toys market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.02% between 2022 and 2027. The inflatable toys market report extensively covers market segmentation by sector (commercial and residential), geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and distribution channel (offline and online).

Smart Toys Market: The smart toys market share is expected to increase by USD 4.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 11.5%. This report extensively covers smart toys market segmentation by the following: Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Others, Distribution Channel - Offline and Online, Geography - North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America 

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

USD 660.48 million growth in Movies and Entertainment Market in Middle East between 2022-2027|The rising popularity of online video streaming services drives market - Technavio

The Racket Sports Equipment Market to grow by USD 469.78 million from 2021 to 2026 | The increase in the number of racket sports courts worldwide will drive growth -Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.