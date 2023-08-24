The size of Toys Market in Europe to grow by USD 8.93 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The expanding product portfolio influencing product premiumization drives market| Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Toys Market in Europe" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 17+ years. The Toys Market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2022 and 2027, resulting in a forecasted increase of USD 8,932.35 million in market size. Several factors drive the Toys Market in Europe, including the expanding product portfolio influencing product premiumization, the emergence of eco-friendly toys, and the presence of a toy gifting culture. The report provided by Technavio also provides historical market data from 2017 to 2021, enabling a comprehensive understanding of market drivers, trends, challenges, and developments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Toys Market 2023-2027



Key Market Dynamics:

The Toy Market in Europe is growing because toy companies are creating better quality products. Companies are manufacturing new toys using new technologies that are fun and can help kids learn. Big toy companies like Hasbro Inc., Mattel Inc., and LEGO System AS are always coming up with new ideas and making their toy collections bigger.

People who care about brand names are likely to buy toys from companies that are known for making really quality products. Users have a mindset that luxury toys are tougher and have lots of cool features. Making sure people recognize and like the brand is really important for toy companies in Europe. They want to make their toys special because many companies sell similar toys that are alike. This helps the brand become more popular and stronger in the toy market. So, in the future, the toy companies will probably sell more toys because they're making them even better and making sure people know and like their brand.

Market Segment Highlights:

The Toy Market in Europe report is segmented by product (activity toys and accessories, soft toys and accessories, outdoor and vehicle toys, games and puzzles, and others) and distribution channel (specialty stores, e-retailers, hypermarkets, and department stores).

Here's an overview of regional opportunities in the Toy Market in Europe:

The Toy Market in Europe holds promising regional opportunities driven by the unique factors and circumstances in specific geographical areas. These factors include resource accessibility, skilled labour, emerging markets, and favorable regulations. Developing regions show growth potential, aided by urbanization and real estate prospects. Companies must adapt to local dynamics and understand preferences to effectively capitalize on these opportunities.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Takaratomy - The company offers toys products such as scientific toys, educational toys, plush toys, sports toys, and vehicle toys.

The research analysis provided by Technavio also contains an in-depth study of the market's competitive landscape and data on major companies, including:

4M Industrial Development Ltd.

Industrial Development Ltd. Clementoni Spa

Evertoys

First Celtic Toys and Learning Ltd.

HABA Sales GmbH and Co. KG

Hamleys of London Ltd.

Hasbro Inc.

JWS Europe Ltd.

Kids2 Inc.

Learning Resources Ltd.

LEGO System AS

Mattel Inc.

MGA Entertainment Inc.

Ravensburger AG

Simba Dickie Group

Thames and Kosmos LLC

The Toy Co.

Theo Klein GmbH

TOMY Co. Ltd.

Goliath BV

VTech Holdings Ltd.

