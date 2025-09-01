THE SKATE BOARD ASSOCIATION (SBA) ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF FIRST-EVER PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE

Co-Founded by NBA Champion Gary Payton II, Sheldon Lewis, and Royce Campbell, SBA Introduces Equal Pay, First-Ever True Co-Ed Professional Skateboarding to the Global Stage

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Skate Board Association (SBA) today announced the launch of the world's first co-ed, equal-pay professional skateboarding league, a groundbreaking initiative set to transform global sports, youth culture, and innovation. Co-founded by Sheldon Lewis, Royce Campbell, and NBA Champion Gary Payton II, the SBA reimagines what it means to be a professional sports organization, blending performance, immersive technology, and cultural relevance with a focus on equity, community, inclusivity, and storytelling.

Gary Payton II is not only a co-founder and investor, but also the league's first official team owner. Additional owners include Professional Brazilian skateboarder, Pamela Rosa, American professional skateboarder and model, Robert Neal, skateboard Olympian and musician, Samarria Brevard and legendary Puerto Rican professional skateboarder, Manny Santiago.

Big Bear will serve as the home of the SBA's flagship arena, training complex, and media hub. Additional launch partners include SBA's official recovery device partner Hyperice, a leader in recovery technology, and HYPERVSN, a London-based technology company bringing cutting-edge visuals to the league.

"As someone who's dedicated my life to sports, I know the power they have to inspire, unite, and transform communities. Skateboarding has always been a culture of creativity and resilience, and the SBA represents a new era where that culture is elevated onto a global stage. I'm proud to stand next to Sheldon Lewis and Royce Campbell as a co-founder, and team owner within the SBA because this league isn't just about competition, it's about opportunity, innovation, and giving the next generation of athletes a platform to shine," said Gary Payton II, Co-Founder, SBA.

The SBA isn't just launching a league, it's activating a global movement in sport, storytelling, and cultural equity. With year-round programming across SBA seasons, media, and commerce, Big Bear will serve as the global headquarters and creative playground for the SBA's mission to elevate skateboarding as a true professional sport while honoring its grassroots foundation.

"The SBA is about more than launching a league, it's about building a cultural movement that gives skateboarding the platform it deserves on the world stage," said Sheldon Lewis, Co-Founder, SBA. "We're creating a space where athletes, brands, and fans can come together to shape the future of the sport," said Royce Campbell, Co-Founder, SBA.

The first-ever SBA Draft will take place in late Q4 2025, with the inaugural six-month season set to begin in spring 2026. The league in 2026 will feature 36 Skateboarding Athletes, (men and women). Annual Draft salaries are set to reach a six-figure guarantee, with equal pay for both men and women athletes.

The following 18 athletes are slated for the 2026 draft, with 18 slots still open to round out each of the remaining teams. Christiana Means, Pamela Rosa, Kylie Frank, Gabriela Mazetto, Isabelly Avila, Carlos Ribeiro, Dave Bachinsky, David Reyes, Robert Neal, Keelan Dadd, Micky Papa, Dashawn Jordan, Boo Johnson, Julian Agliardi, Leo Romero, Kevin Hoefler, Manny Santiago, Ryan Decenzo.

The SBA invites brands, innovators, and visionaries to join as founding partners of the first-true professional skateboarding league built for skateboarding, cultural relevance and generational global impact.

For more information, visit www.skateboardassociation.org and follow on Instagram at @skateboardassociation .

About the Skate Board Association (SBA)

The Skate Board Association (SBA) is the world's first professional skateboarding league built at the intersection of sport, culture, and innovation. Founded by Sheldon Lewis, Royce Campbell, and Gary Payton II, the SBA is redefining what it means to be a modern sports organization — merging world-class talent with immersive technology, media storytelling, and community engagement. With Big Bear, California as its flagship destination and year-round hub, the SBA is creating a global platform for elite athletes, cultural creators, and visionary brands to shape the future of skateboarding and youth sports. The SBA's inaugural season launches in Spring 2026.

SOURCE Skate Board Association