The Skills Behind a Strong Workforce Are Shaped From a Young Age. Sculoo Builds Them in Five Minutes a Day.

EdTechQuest's Sculoo is a first-of-its-kind platform that helps young children build focus, confidence, and self-regulation - the foundational skills that support lifelong success.

INDIANAPOLIS, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EdTechQuest today announces the launch of Sculoo, a first-of-its-kind educational technology platform that helps elementary-aged students build confidence, self-regulation, and employability skills through a five-minute daily learning experience.

Big dreams start early. Sculoo helps children build the leadership and employability skills for tomorrow's careers. Today's learners. Tomorrow's leaders. Sculoo makes it easy for students to build future-ready skills in just five minutes a day.

America is facing a growing employability readiness crisis affecting children, schools, families, and communities, with long-term implications for the nation's future workforce. Reflecting these concerns, a recent U.S. Chamber of Commerce survey found that 84% of hiring managers believe most high school graduates are not prepared to enter the workforce, and 80% believe they are less prepared than previous generations. Yet these shortcomings do not begin in high school, they take root in the elementary years. Educators are struggling with rising classroom disruptions and growing difficulties with self-regulation. Parents and employers alike are concerned that many young people are not developing the foundational skills needed for long-term success.

Schools, families, and communities have lacked a simple daily way to develop and build these skills within our children - until now.

"What's at stake isn't just academic achievement, it's the future readiness of an entire generation," said Dr. Jeff Pedersen, CEO, EdTechQuest. "Across America, employers, educators, parents, and communities are all asking for the same thing - young people who are prepared to lead, take responsibility, and adapt to challenges. Sculoo was built to answer that call. By helping children develop and practice critical life skills every day, we're empowering a generation that is more confident, capable, and prepared for whatever comes next."

"We built Sculoo to make daily leadership development simple and achievable in any learning environment," said Jesse Hile, COO, EdTechQuest. "In just five minutes a day, students begin building habits that shape how they show up in school and life - skills most of us wish we had learned at a young age and not in our adult life."

Within two weeks, early adopter teachers reported gains in students' self-regulation and readiness to learn, resulting in greater focus, participation, and productive classroom behavior. "It didn't take long to see a difference. Within a few weeks, students were better able to manage their emotions and behaviors, and our classrooms felt more focused and engaged," said Karen Geiger, Principal, Holy Cross School.

"Employers across industries are increasingly competing for talent," said Steve Fouty, a strategic advisor to Sculoo and Director of the McDermond Center for Management and Entrepreneurship at DePauw University, which develops entrepreneurial and leadership talent among undergraduate students. "Having worked across higher education, high-growth technology companies, and now as an advisor to Sculoo, I've seen firsthand the persistent gap between what many students learn and what employers need. The earlier those capabilities are developed, the greater the potential impact on workforce readiness and economic mobility. What makes Sculoo compelling is its ability to make that development practical, consistent, and scalable." Fouty previously served as Controller of ExactTarget, later acquired by Salesforce for $2.5 billion.

The platform is designed for schools, families, microschools, homeschool communities, learning pods, after-school programs, and youth organizations seeking a practical, scalable approach to student development.

With early results from teachers pointing to gains in improving elementary students' self-regulation, readiness to learn, and classroom engagement, Sculoo helps young learners build the foundational skills that drive academic achievement and lifelong success.

MEDIA KIT:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/libvrpl54vuzila1ro9z6/ABDxmcokWr7ASDvR82uuCyQ?rlkey=4e7e3zff0twfadet1f3u388ti&st=x67f6iym&dl=0

MEDIA CONTACT

Jesse Hile

Phone: 317-677-4153

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.sculoo.com

SOURCE EdTechQuest, LLC