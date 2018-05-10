The Skimm Co-Founders Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg to Join Kristin Lemkau in VoiceCon Q&A

Pandora has signed on as the official music streaming partner of the event, and will be curating a panel titled "Defining Your Music Strategy: Considerations for the New Frontier of Voice & Digital Audio." Susan Panico, SVP of Strategic Solutions will moderate the panel with speakers including Spencer Gordon (Senior Director of Digital at Anheuser-Busch) and Alex White (Head of Music Recommendations and Curation Programming at Pandora). Lauren Nagel, VP, Executive Creative Director will also join the panel "Finding Your Voice: Sonic Branding & Sound Design."

"We're excited to partner with VoiceCon to lead the discussion on the future of audio," said Susan Panico, SVP of Strategic Solutions at Pandora. "With the rise of voice-activated devices, we see sound becoming the norm as opposed to screens. Now more than ever, it's become a marketing essential to capture attention with a sonic strategy and identity."

New speakers added to the lineup include Susan Canavari (Chief Brand Officer, Chase), Ruth Gaviria (Chief Marketing Officer, Entercom Communications), Mike Mignano (CEO, Anchor), Matt Hartman (Partner, betaworks Ventures), Anna Sullivan (VP of Brand Partnerships, Gimlet Media), Joel Beckerman (Founder & Composer, Man Made Music), and Ken Lagana (Head of Sales, Panoply).

As an extension of VoiceCon, VaynerExperience is programming a Tech Tour, which will allow attendees to explore top tech incubators and creative test spaces on May 23rd. During the day, attendees will join Maya Prohovnik (VP of Product, Anchor) and Nathan Bashaw (Head of Product, Gimlet Media) in a discussion with Matt Hartman (Partner, betaworks) on How to Build for Voice at the betaworks Studios (the new club for builders). At the SAP Leonardo Center, which showcases IoT, Machine Learning, Data Intelligence and SAP Cloud Platform as key ingredients for the intelligent enterprise, guests will partake in demos of voice-activated technology including robotics. Attendees will then tour the AT&T AdWorks Media Lab, which showcases the future of media consumption and how marketers can most efficiently reach their audience across any platform.

Tickets for VoiceCon and the Tech Tour are available for purchase now at VoiceCon.co

About VoiceCon: A one-day conference on the state of the union in Voice and Digital Audio, brought to you by VaynerMedia. Join brand marketers, ad tech partners and leading platforms to dig into the current landscape and understand where opportunities are for marketers. Keynotes and panel discussions will cover conversational AI and published audio from a strategic, creative, and media perspective, as well as a look ahead at emerging opportunities.

About VaynerExperience: VaynerExperience, launched in 2017, is the live events and brand partnerships division of VaynerMedia. We specialize in finding underpriced attention, understanding emerging trends, and capitalizing on cultural moments through owned-and-operated events (including VoiceCon and Agent2021), built-for-social experiences and B2B activations at industry conferences.

