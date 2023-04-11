The Skin Center, A Leading Medical Spa in the Country, Announces Grand Opening in Canonsburg, PA and Expansion Plans into Northeast Ohio

The Skin Center's newest medical spa location opens today in Canonsburg, PA , its sixth location to serve the Pittsburgh area and seventh location overall.

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, The Skin Center , Pittsburgh's first and largest medical spa practice, nationally recognized as a Top 10 Botox Provider in the United States, opens its sixth aesthetic clinic to serve the Pittsburgh region and launches the next phase of the company's growth plan. Located in southwest Pittsburgh, this state-of-the-art medical spa will offer The Skin Center's core aesthetic services, including Botox, filler, non-invasive body sculpting, advanced laser skin resurfacing, BroadBand Light (BBL) treatment and medical-grade facials.

Tiffaney Beddow, aesthetic clinician at The Skin Center, customizes her patient’s Botox treatment.

Southpointe is the third location The Skin Center has opened in the past two years, and their expansion will now begin to increase with several new rollouts planned throughout Cleveland and Columbus, OH before the end of the year. "As the demand for aesthetic treatments increases, we will continue to expand into new markets where we can offer superior service," says Greg Sanker, CEO of The Skin Center.

Later this spring, The Skin Center's first location in Northeast Ohio will open in Shaker Heights, at the luxury retail center, The Van Aken District. "Beyond Ohio, we are looking at the broader Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions," adds Sanker.

In addition to building brand new medical spas, The Skin Center's expansion strategy also includes acquiring high-quality aesthetics practices, in both current and new geographies. To fuel growth post-acquisition, The Skin Center plans to leverage its roughly 150 existing employees and established capabilities in clinical training, recruiting, compliance, IT, customer service, finance, marketing and other functional areas.

"Since our founding more than 40 years ago, we have a proven track record of growing our own locations, as well as new ones, such that we are now one of the largest injectables providers in the country. We bring this expertise and scale to independent practice owners who desire to grow their business more effectively or seek a succession plan," says Sanker.

This Skin Center is focused on delivering exceptional experiences, with a commitment to rigorous hiring and clinical training, evidence-based care and raising the bar in medical aesthetics. "We will not compromise our values as we scale. Quality care is core to our brand," says Sanker.

About The Skin Center

The Skin Center was founded over 40 years ago in Pittsburgh, PA and has served more than 500,000 patients since its founding. As a leader in aesthetic treatments, The Skin Center is a top Botox and filler provider nationally, maintains the latest non-invasive skin rejuvenation and body contouring technologies on the market, and is skilled in the art of cosmetic and plastic surgery. The company now maintains seven medical spas across Pennsylvania and Ohio. Learn more about The Skin Center at www.theskincentermd.com.

