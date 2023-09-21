The Skin Center, A Nationally Recognized Leader in Aesthetics, Expands into Michigan with Renewal Skin Spa Partnership

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Skin Center ("TSC") is pleased to announce it has entered the Michigan market through a partnership with Renewal Skin Spa, adding two clinics and more than a dozen clinicians to TSC's growing footprint across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Renewal Skin Spa is a premier provider of non-surgical medical aesthetics in Western Michigan, and the partnership represents a significant expansion for The Skin Center through its first locations in the state of Michigan.

Dr. Rachel Mistur, Medical Director, The Skin Center
"Renewal Skin Spa has been the leader in non-surgical medical aesthetics in West Michigan for over 15 years. With the industry continuing to consolidate and evolve rapidly, we believe The Skin Center is the best partner to accelerate our growth with strong strategic and operational expertise. Not only do our shared core values make this a natural fit, but also TSC's more than four decades of experience in medical aesthetics will help us better compete," said Jon Gill, co-founder of Renewal Skin Spa. "We are excited to join The Skin Center team and gain access to its abundance of resources. We are especially excited to have the leadership of the company's Medical Director, Dr. Rachel Mistur, a board-certified dermatologist with an extensive background in aesthetics."

"Jon and the Renewal Skin Spa team have built an impressive business, and we are thrilled to partner with a team that shares our vision to enhance each patient's unique beauty through trusted aesthetic expertise, proven treatments and exceptional experiences," said Greg Sanker, CEO of The Skin Center. "As we continue to expand throughout the country, we are excited to partner with long-standing and well-respected practices like Renewal Skin Spa."

To learn more about a partnership with The Skin Center, contact Colin Pulte at [email protected].

About The Skin Center
The Skin Center was founded more than 40 years ago in Western Pennsylvania and has served more than 500,000 patients since its founding. As a leader in aesthetics, The Skin Center is a top Botox and filler provider nationally, maintains the latest non-invasive skin rejuvenation and body sculpting technologies on the market and is skilled in the art of cosmetic and plastic surgery. The company now maintains 11 locations across Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Learn more about The Skin Center at www.theskincentermd.com.

