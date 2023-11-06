The Skin Center, A Nationally Recognized Leader in Aesthetics, To Host 5th Annual Botox Day Celebration at Stage AE

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Skin Center is excited to announce its 5th Annual Botox Day celebration, taking place November 15, 2023 at Stage AE from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Aligned with Allergan Aesthetics' National Botox Day, this is The Skin Center's biggest event of the year and Pittsburgh's largest Botox event.

The Skin Center, nationally recognized as a Top Botox Provider in the Nation by Allergan Aesthetics, has consistently seen double-digit growth in Botox treatments over the past three years and administers on average 1,800 Botox treatments each month. This rise in demand calls for their biggest Botox Day celebration yet. The Skin Center, whose clinical team is led by Dr. Rachel Mistur, Medical Director and board-certified dermatologist, will have 20 of their expert clinicians on hand providing complimentary consultations, live treatment demonstrations and education on their top aesthetic treatments, including Botox, filler, body sculpting and laser treatments.

Botox Day Event Details:

  • 10 FREE units of Botox for first 100 guests
  • Day-only booking specials on Botox, filler, CoolSculpting Elite, lasers, medical-grade facials and more
  • Bank your Botox at a discounted rate, plus receive a limited-edition custom "In My Botox Era" candle created in collaboration with PGH Candle
  • All guests will receive 15% OFF a treatment they have not tried yet at The Skin Center
  • Exclusive giveaways of their top treatments
  • Complimentary drinks and appetizers
  • Entertainment by DJ Bries
  • Permanent Jewelry by Jenni G Jewelry

We glow when we give.
A $10 donation is required for entry and all proceeds will benefit Pennsylvania Women Work, a local non-profit that empowers women to advance in their careers and achieve economic self-sufficiency. The Skin Center is also supporting Toys for Tots by collecting new, unwrapped children's presents in exchange for a $25 gift certificate to The Skin Center.

RSVP here: The Skin Center's 5th Annual National Botox Day Celebration

About The Skin Center 
The Skin Center was founded more than 40 years ago in Western Pennsylvania and has served more than 500,000 patients since its founding. As a leader in aesthetics, The Skin Center is a top Botox and filler provider nationally, maintains the latest non-invasive skin rejuvenation and body sculpting technologies on the market and is skilled in the art of cosmetic and plastic surgery. The company now maintains 11 locations across Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Learn more about The Skin Center at www.theskincentermd.com.

Media Contact:
Anna Wisniewski
[email protected]

News Releases in Similar Topics

