The Skin Center Announces Further Expansion in Ohio with New Locations Set to Open in the Dublin and Westlake Communities Later this Year

The Skin Center, a nationally recognized, state-of-the-art medical spa, is expanding operations following the success of its Gahanna and Shaker Heights, OH locations.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to increased client demand for additional locations in the suburbs of Ohio, The Skin Center, has announced the opening of two medical spas in the Dublin and Westlake communities later this year, expanding the company's presence in Ohio to four locations including Gahanna and Shaker Heights. This expansion is a significant milestone for The Skin Center, marking the opening of its 10th medical spa in Pennsylvania and Ohio and solidifying its reputation as the largest and most established medical spa in the tri-state region.

Dr. Rachel Mistur, MD, board-certified dermatologist

"The Skin Center is committed to meeting the growing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive aesthetic treatments, advanced, medical-grade skin care and facial rejuvenation treatments for people of all ages; addressing skin concerns ranging from corrective to preventive," said Jerry Brandy, co-founder and CEO of The Skin Center.

For more than 40 years, The Skin Center has been a pioneer in the medical spa industry, being among the first med spas in the nation to be solely dedicated to physician-directed aesthetic medicine and facial rejuvenation treatments. As a nationally recognized industry leader, The Skin Center continues to define standards of clinical excellence in aesthetics. Since its inception in 1981, The Skin Center has operated under the direction of a medical director and board-certified physician and continues to do so today with Dr. Rachel Mistur, MD, board-certified dermatologist.

"Prioritizing continuing education, our clinicians engage in ongoing training so they can remain up to date on industry advancements in laser and device-based treatments, injectables, and skin care. Our goal is to provide natural-looking and long-lasting results to every patient," said Mistur. Having performed more than 500,000 treatments in the tri-state region, The Skin Center's highly trained and experienced clinicians are committed to offering only the safest and most clinically proven aesthetic treatments. The Skin Center employs over 50 expert providers in its Pennsylvania and Ohio Locations, including registered nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and medical aestheticians.

About The Skin Center

The Skin Center was founded over 40 years ago in Pittsburgh, PA under the direction of board-certified cosmetic surgeon, Dominic Brandy, MD. Since its founding, The Skin Center has performed more than 500,000 treatments in Pennsylvania and Ohio. As a nationally recognized medical spa, The Skin Center has frequently been named as A Top Botox Provider by Allergan Inc., the maker of Botox Cosmetic, for more than a decade. Learn more about The Skin Center at www.theskincentermd.com.

Follow The Skin Center on Social Media!

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/theskincentermd/

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/theskincentermd

Media Contact:

Anna Wisniewski

412-547-4635

[email protected]

SOURCE The Skin Center