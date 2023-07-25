The Skin Lighteners Market in APAC to grow by 5.71% from 2022 to 2027|GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Kaya Ltd., LOreal SA, and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the skin lighteners market in APAC is projected to increase by USD 2,503.12 million, and the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.71% between 2022 and 2027. In 2017, the size of the market was valued at USD 6,534.17 million, according to Technavio -The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including - Beiersdorf AG, Bio Veda Action Research Co., Coty Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Emami Ltd., GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Kaya Ltd., LOreal SA, Natura and Co Holding SA, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Trumount Cosmeceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Unilever PLC, VLCC Health Care Ltd., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., and Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd. Download the Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled APAC Skin Lighteners Market

Skin lighteners market in APAC Insights -

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: distribution channel (offline and online), and end-user (female and male)

Skin lighteners market in APAC - Vendor Insights

Skin Lighteners Market in APAC – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Changing beauty standards are a key factor driving market growth. In many Asian countries, fair skin is linked with beauty, success, and social status. However, beauty standards in the region are being influenced by globalization, media, and advertising, leading to a growing demand for skin-lightening products in APAC.

Influencers and celebrities play a significant role in promoting these products through social media and other platforms, leveraging their substantial follower base. Additionally, demand for other skin care products, like serums and masks, is on the rise due to their perceived effectiveness in reducing pigmentation and enhancing skin texture. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The rising popularity of K-beauty is a major trend shaping market growth. Korean beauty brands, also known as K-beauty, are popular for offering highly effective skincare products, especially those that address concerns like hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone. This has led to their increasing popularity among consumers in the region.

Well-established brands like Innisfree, Laneige, and Etude House have a significant presence in the region, contributing to the rising demand for skin-lightening products. These brands have a strong online presence, using platforms like Instagram and YouTube to reach a larger audience. Many K-beauty brands also focus on using natural and organic ingredients, which are considered safe and sustainable. As a result, consumers prefer these products as alternatives to conventional skin-lightening options. Hence, the rise in demand for K-beauty is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Lack of transparency among products and ingredients is a significant challenge restricting market growth. There are several concerns surrounding certain skin-lightening products in APAC, including issues of transparency, safety, and efficacy. The lack of regulations governing the manufacturing and sales of these products has resulted in a lack of transparency, leading to the proliferation of substandard and counterfeit items in unregulated markets.

Some of these products may contain harmful substances like high concentrations of hydroquinone and steroids, posing risks of skin damage, liver and kidney damage, and even cancer. Consequently, the safety of these products is a significant concern. Additionally, the lack of transparency in labeling and advertising further increases the issue, as misleading claims and inadequate information about the ingredients used can mislead consumers. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The skin lighteners market in the APAC report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Skin Lighteners Market in APAC report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the skin lighteners market in APAC between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the skin lighteners market in APAC and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the skin lighteners market in APAC

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the skin lighteners market vendors in APAC

Skin Lighteners Market in APAC Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.71% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,503.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.91 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Beiersdorf AG, Bio Veda Action Research Co., Coty Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Emami Ltd., GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Kaya Ltd., LOreal SA, Natura and Co Holding SA, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Trumount Cosmoceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Unilever PLC, VLCC Health Care Ltd., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., and Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

