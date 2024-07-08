THE SKIN OF COLOR SOCIETY (SOCS) RELEASES A COMPREHENSIVE EDUCATIONAL VIDEO SERIES ON DERMATOLOGIC DISEASES AND CONDITIONS AFFECTING PEOPLE OF COLOR

CHICAGO, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Skin of Color Society (SOCS), a global leader in skin of color dermatology, releases a comprehensive new educational video series designed to educate patients, physicians, and the general public about dermatologic conditions and diseases of importance to people of color.

All skin types need to wear sunscreen regularly! Find out more about the importance of skin protection and sunscreen use for people with melanin-rich skin in this short video, featuring insights from Skin of Color Society experts Dr. Nkem Ugonabo and Dr. Prince Adotama.

This unique educational initiative was developed as part of the 7th Annual SOCS Media Day, which took place in early March 2024, following the 20th Annual SOCS Annual Scientific Symposium, a signature yearly event that showcases the latest skin of color dermatology research and insights from emerging researchers and leading experts from around the US and the world.

Several SOCS leaders, who are nationally and globally recognized board-certified dermatologists, contributed their expertise to this informative video series, including: Victoria Barbosa, MD, MPH, MBA, current President; Andrew F. Alexis, MD, MPH, Immediate Past President; Shawn Kwatra, MD, Secretary/Treasurer; Janiene Luke, MD, Board Member and Media Day Co-chair; Nkem Ugonabo, MD, Media Day Co-chair; Prince Adotama, MD, Board Member, and Nada Elbuluk, MD, MSc, President-Elect.

Building on the existing SOCS collection of educational content, the latest series features several compelling videos, as follows:

Ask the Expert videos

Psoriasis in Skin of Color with Drs. Alexis and Kwatra

Seborrheic Dermatitis in Skin of Color (3-part series) with Drs. Adotama and Luke

A Fresh Look at Aging with Drs. Luke and Ugonabo

Skincare as a Ritual, Not a Chore with Drs. Luke and Ugonabo

Sunscreen and Skin of Color (3-part series) with Drs. Adotama and Ugonabo

New MelanatED videos (Augmenting the acclaimed 2023 series)

Hair Styles, Health, and Care with Drs. Barbosa and Luke

Acne in Skin of Color with Drs. Adotama and Kwatra

Social Media Misinformation with Drs. Adotama, Elbuluk, Luke, and Ugonabo

Additional educational video content will be released later in 2024.

This educational initiative was generously supported by the following sponsors: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Clinique, EltaMD, Johnson & Johnson, and Procter & Gamble.

SOCS President Dr. Victoria Barbosa comments, "We are thrilled to share these insightful videos as part of our deep commitment to educating our patients, fellow physicians and the public. As dermatologists and SOCS members, we are passionate about promoting excellence in patient care and achieving health equity for all."

To access the SOCS Educational Video Showcase, which includes the 2024 series as well as 2023 SOCS Identity and MelanatED videos, visit here.

About the Skin of Color Society

The Skin of Color Society (SOCS) is a globally recognized leader in advancing skin of color dermatology, with dermatologist members from 30 countries worldwide. Founded in 2004 by Dr. Susan C. Taylor, the SOCS mission is to promote awareness of and excellence within the specialty through research, education, mentorship, and advocacy.

SOCS works to increase diversity in dermatology and train dermatology residents and fellows in delivering excellent, culturally competent patient care. SOCS membership includes highly skilled mentors across dermatology subspecialties (medical, cosmetic, and surgical), and practice settings (private practice, public service, and academia). Hundreds of medical students, dermatology residents and fellows have been mentored through SOCS, and numerous early and mid-career dermatologists have been awarded research, fellowship, observership, career development and innovation grants.

