The Skin of Color Society (SOCS) Reports an Impactful Year of Progress, Expansion, and Innovation Toward Advancing Knowledge and Excellence in Patient Care

Through a dynamic array of signature programs and newer initiatives supporting research, education, mentorship, leadership development, and advocacy, meaningful outcomes and new milestones were reached in 2025.

2025 Featured Highlights

3rd Meeting the Challenge Summit: Advancing Dermatology Clinical Trials: Expanding Outcome Measures

More than 115 stakeholders across the clinical research ecosystem convened at the 3rd SOCS Meeting the Challenge Summit, held in Washington, D.C., on December 5-6, 2025.

With a focus on Advancing Dermatology in Clinical Trials: Expanding Outcome Measures, the Summit's sessions featured esteemed faculty who examined how to ensure that clinical trials are more inclusive, patient-centered, and reflective of served communities.

This was the third gathering of its kind in a continuum of efforts stemming from the overall SOCS Meeting the Challenge initiative that has been evolving since 2022, as illustrated in this timeline.

This year's Meeting the Challenge Summit was made possible thanks to the support of Johnson & Johnson (Champion); Lilly and Sanofi-Regeneron (Ally); Novartis (Partner); AbbVie, Aerolase, Biogen, Galderma, and Takeda (Friend).

Special thanks to the SOCS Meeting the Challenge in Research Committee for their vision, commitment, and extraordinary dedication to this vital work, including Founding Co-chairs and SOCS Past Presidents, Drs. Valerie D. Callender and Valerie M. Harvey, and members Drs. Carole Bitar, Stafford G. Brown III, Cheryl Marie Burgess, Angel Byrd, Alexandra P. Charrow, Seemal R. Desai, Candrice R. Heath, Tarannum Jaleel, Amy McMichael, Chidubem A. V. Okeke, Kanade Shinkai, Hema Sundaram, Junko Takeshita, Jonathan S. Weiss, and Jane Yoo, Drs. Prince Adotama and Elizabeth Kiracofe for their collaboration as co-chairs of the SOCS Advocacy Committee, along with Research Fellow Dr. Dani Mendez Rocha and the CHORD COUSIN Collaboration.

8th Annual SOCS Media Day

SOCS successfully presented its 8th Annual SOCS Media Day to a wide range of editors, reporters, and content creators spanning dermatology, health, beauty, lifestyle, and mainstream news outlets on November 18, 2025. Titled, "Trends & Truths in Skin of Color— Setting the Record Straight in the Age of Misinformation," this content-rich virtual event featured eight highly recognized experts who shared their insights on the following timely topics:

The 8th Annual SOCS Media Day was made possible thanks to the generous support of EltaMD Skincare, Johnson & Johnson, and LEO Pharmaceuticals.

My Best Winter Skin

Now in its third year, the Society's public education campaign, known as My Best Winter Skin, captured record-level interest and robust participation by SOCS members and dermatology colleagues in 2025. Kicking off annually each October 24, officially called My Best Winter Skin Day, the program has grown exponentially since it was established in 2023.

This year, 505 volunteers engaged in 105 community outreach events at universities, clinics, hospitals, and other sites in 72 cities, 31 states, and 2 countries (U.S. and Canada), enthusiastically educating the public with SOCS dermatologist-developed skincare tips and sharing 10,000 product samples generously provided by this year's Sponsor, Vaseline®.

Center for Leadership's Learning Collaborative

The SOCS Center for Leadership (CFL) successfully presented its inaugural Learning Collaborative Leadership Training in Chicago, Illinois, on July 17-18, 2025. The first-ever cohort comprises an outstanding group of SOCS members who experienced an inspiring and insightful training intensive based on the renowned work of Kouzes and Posner's Leadership Challenge: The Five Principles of Exemplary Leadership.

Learn more about this comprehensive longitudinal leadership training program in this short video.

The CFL is supported by Clinique, Eli Lilly (Founding Sponsor), Pfizer, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

Groundbreaking Clinical Investigator Training Mentorship Program

SOCS and the National Medical Association (NMA) Dermatology Section collaboratively presented the Phase II: In-Person Principal Investigator Training and Meet Your Mentor Day in Chicago, on Friday, July 18, 2025. This highly informative day of in-person training and mentorship is a key part of the multi-phase Clinical Investigator Training Mentorship Program, co-led by SOCS Clinical Investigator Committee Co-chairs Drs. Leandra A. Barnes and Tarannum Jaleel, and NMA Dermatology Section Chair Dr. Hope Mitchell and NMA Membership Chair Dr. Cheri Frey, both SOCS members.

The program covered a wide range of topics essential to developing a comprehensive understanding of the clinical trial process from a site perspective, including study initiation, clinical trial agreements and budget negotiations, participant recruitment, advertising, data collection, study completion, and more. Faculty included: Tiffany Bennett and SOCS members Drs. Valerie D. Callender, Iltefat Hamzavi, Corey L. Hartman, Tiffany Mayo, and Michi Shinohara; as well as Jennifer Lane and Jennifer O'Hora (Johnson & Johnson), and Vidhya Hariharan (Incyte).

Before this Phase II experience, mentees participated in an 8-part online course presented by the NMA in Phase I. Following this Phase II program, the cohort had the option to continue professional development in Phase III, which includes a longitudinal mentorship presented by SOCS.

Learn more about the groundbreaking collaboration between SOCS and the NMA Dermatology Section in this Skin of Color Savvy podcast episode.

This program is supported by Johnson & Johnson.

Expanding Global Presence: SOCS Scientific Sessions at EADV, Dubai Derma

Under the vision and leadership of current President Dr. Nada Elbuluk, SOCS is prioritizing global expansion, notably marked by presenting two first-ever Scientific Sessions at important international conferences this year, including:

Dubai Derma in Dubai , UAE, on April 16, 2025, co-chaired by Drs. Michelle Rodrigues and Alia Galadari , with panelists Drs. Babar Rao and Michael Waul.

Derma in , UAE, on April 16, 2025, co-chaired by and , with panelists and European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress in Paris on September 19, 2025, co-chaired by Drs. Susan C. Taylor and Michelle Rodrigues, with fellow presenters Drs. Andrew F. Alexis, Ncoza Dlova, and Henry Lim.

Plans are underway for continued global growth and impact in 2026 through the work of the newly established SOCS Global Council and Collaborations Committee.

21st Annual SOCS Scientific Symposium, Innovating for Equity

The 21st Annual SOCS Scientific Symposium, "Innovating for Equity," was successfully presented in Orlando, Florida, on March 6, 2025, convening nearly 525 attendees from around the world. A signature annual program, this year's Symposium was co-chaired by Drs. Crystal Aguh and Cesar Antonio Virgen, and developed through the SOCS Scientific Meetings Committee.

The well-rounded scientific program showcased insights from emerging researchers and dermatology leaders, featuring enriching presentations by invited speakers and oral abstract presenters, panel discussions, a keynote session, and 94 scientific iPoster abstracts. In addition, several major research awards were presented (see A Year of Impact: SOCS By the Numbers section below).

The 21st Annual SOCS Scientific Symposium was made possible thanks to the generous support of the following Sponsors: AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi and Regeneron, (Champion Level); Bristol Myers Squibb, Clinique, Incyte Dermatology, Eli Lilly, Vaseline, (Ally Level); Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Pfizer, and UCB, (Partner Level); Beiersdorf, CLINUVEL, Ortho Dermatologics, and Takeda, (Friend Level); EltaMD Skincare, L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty, Merz Aesthetics, SkinCeuticals, Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, and Dr. David and Nina Harvey, (Special Recognition).

Medical Student Breakfast Before the Symposium

Earlier that day, nearly 150 medical students from many academic institutions participated in the first-ever Medical Student Breakfast, which was developed to support and empower future dermatologists.

This program featured a panel discussion among SOCS leaders who shared their insights and advice for strengthening applications to residency programs. Dr. Neelam Khan moderated the panel, with panelists Drs. Pamela Allen, Amy McMichael, and Ginette Okoye.

As a part of this special program, an exciting initiative was introduced, known as the Dermatologists of Tomorrow Scholarship presented by Clinique & SOCSF. The scholarship program is designed to provide financial assistance and mentorship to medical students entering their fourth year who aspire to pursue careers in dermatology and are committed to health equity. This valuable opportunity is made possible through generous, multi-year support from Clinique.

The 22nd Annual SOCS Scientific Symposium will take place in Denver, CO on March 26, 2026.

A Year of Outcomes: SOCS Impact by the Numbers

"Thanks to our incredible global family of leaders, members, supporters, researchers, collaborators, and innovators, 2025 has been an exemplary year of progress as we work to fulfill our mission and broaden our impact in service to our specialty, our patients, and the public," comments SOCS President Dr. Nada Elbuluk.

About the Skin of Color Society

The Skin of Color Society (SOCS) is the leading international professional dermatologic organization dedicated to promoting awareness of and excellence within skin of color dermatology. through research, education, mentorship, and advocacy. Established in 2004 by Susan C. Taylor, MD, SOCS includes members from 22 countries around the world. Learn more: www.skinofcolorsociety.org.

