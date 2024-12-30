THE SKIN OF COLOR SOCIETY (SOCS) WRAPS ITS 20TH ANNIVERSARY YEAR WITH LANDMARK ACHIEVEMENTS AND AN EXPANDED SLATE OF INITIATIVES ADVANCING KNOWLEDGE, EXCELLENCE, AND HEALTH EQUITY

CHICAGO, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Skin of Color Society (SOCS), the world's leading skin of color dermatology organization, reports that its 20th anniversary year delivered record-level achievements and a slate of new initiatives advancing knowledge and excellence in the specialty through research, education, mentorship, and advocacy. This robust year of accomplishment and innovation was marked by the following highlights:

One of the educational videos in the 2024 MelanatED collection addresses hair health, care, and styles in women of color, featuring insights from SOCS experts Drs. Victoria Barbosa and Janiene Luke. SOCS Presidents through the years, assembled from left: Drs. Andrew F. Alexis, Rebat Halder, Valerie M. Harvey, Valerie D. Callender, Susan C. Taylor (Founder), Amy McMichael, Lynn J. McKinley-Grant, Seemal R. Desai, and Victoria Barbosa. Not pictured: Drs. Donald A. Glass II, and Marta I. Rendon, (deceased).

Establishment of the SOCS Center for Leadership (CFL)

Inspired and led by SOCS President Dr. Victoria Barbosa, the Society introduced the SOCS Center for Leadership (CFL), a comprehensive educational program designed to develop leaders who will drive the dermatology field forward with innovation, inclusivity, and excellence.

The CFL offers comprehensive leadership education and development through a health equity lens. The curriculum includes live and on-demand online programming, as well as a more structured cohort experience blending webinars and online communities with an immersive, in-person program tailored to individual needs and aspirations, planned for 2025.

Two insightful webinars were presented this year, both moderated by Dr. Barbosa, including, "Social Media Masterclass" with Drs. Corey L. Hartman and Suchismita (Tia) Paul, and "Developing Your National Leadership Potential," with Drs. Valerie D. Callender and Seemal R. Desai. A third webinar will be presented in February 2025.

My Best Winter Skin Campaign (MBWS)

Now in its second year since the SOCS Foundation created an international health awareness holiday known as My Best Winter Skin Day, the annual MBWS campaign has more than doubled in terms of member participation, public engagement, and support.

Built around education, volunteerism, and giving, this year's campaign expanded to include 26 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Canada. More than 200 residents, medical students and Fellow members have committed to volunteer for MBWS outreach events at universities, hospitals, and community venues, with a planned distribution of 10,000 gift bags with tips for managing winter skin and free moisturizing products generously provided by campaign sponsor, Clinique. Additional valuable support for this year's campaign was provided by Eli Lilly and Company.

While educating the public about the common and often bothersome condition known as winter skin, which affects people of all ages, skin types and tones, funds raised through this campaign go to the SOCS Foundation to help support innovative research, education, mentorship and advocacy in skin of color dermatology.

7th Annual SOCS Media Day Educational Video Series

At mid-year, as part of the 7th Annual SOCS Media Day initiative, the Society released a wide-ranging educational video series addressing dermatologic conditions and diseases of importance to people of color.

Nationally and globally recognized board-certified dermatologists contributed their expertise to this informative series for patients, physicians, and the public, including: Drs. Victoria Barbosa, current President; Andrew F. Alexis, Immediate Past President; Shawn Kwatra, Secretary/Treasurer; Janiene Luke, Board Member and Media Day Co-chair; Nkem Ugonabo, Media Day Co-chair; Prince Adotama, Board Member, and Nada Elbuluk, President-Elect.

Augmenting the Society's existing collection of educational resources, the latest series includes the following:

Ask the SOCS Expert videos

videos "Psoriasis in Skin of Color" with Drs. Alexis and Kwatra



"Seborrheic Dermatitis in Skin of Color" with Drs. Adotama and Luke



"A Fresh Look at Aging" with Drs. Luke and Ugonabo



"Skincare as a Ritual, Not a Chore" with Drs. Luke and Ugonabo



"Sunscreen and Skin of Color" with Drs. Adotama and Ugonabo

MelanatED videos (Augmenting the 2023 series of public education videos)

"Hair Styles, Health, and Care" with Drs. Barbosa and Luke



"Acne in Skin of Color" with Drs. Adotama and Kwatra



"Social Media Misinformation" with Drs. Adotama, Elbuluk, Luke, and Ugonabo

Additional leadership-themed videos will be released in early 2025.

This educational initiative was generously supported by Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Clinique, EltaMD, Johnson & Johnson, and Procter & Gamble.

20th Annual SOCS Scientific Symposium and SOCS at 20 Celebration

The 20th Annual SOCS Scientific Symposium, "Pathways to Equity: Advancing Advocacy, Research, and Clinical Excellence," took place on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in San Diego, California. Co-chaired by Drs. Nada Elbuluk and Chere Lucas Anthony, this world-class scientific program showcased an array of highly esteemed experts and emerging researchers in the field of skin of color dermatology.

An international audience of more than 500 attendees from 11 countries experienced the symposium, which featured a keynote address by Dr. Aletha Maybank, Chief Equity Officer and Senior Vice President of the American Medical Association, followed by several distinguished invited speakers, panel discussions, oral and iPoster presentations, as well as opening remarks from Dr. Andrew F. Alexis, (SOCS President 2023-2024), and closing remarks from Dr. Victoria Barbosa, (SOCS President 2024-2025).

The well-rounded scientific program included invited speakers Dr. Shawn Kwatra, 2022 SOCS Career Development Award recipient, on "Molecular Basis of Itch in African Americans;" Dr. Maggi Ahmed, on "Melanocyte Transplantation Plus Topical JAK Inhibitor or Tacrolimus for Treatment of Vitiligo: A Randomized Comparative Study," and Dr. Angel S. Byrd, 2021 SOCS Career Development Award recipient, on "Elucidating the Role of Autoantibodies in Hidradenitis Suppurativa." The program also featured a Challenging Clinical Cases Panel, moderated by SOCS Past President Dr. Seemal R. Desai, with panelists Past President Dr. Amy J. McMichael, Jorge Ocampo Candiani, Jennifer Soung, and Neelam Vashi, and a panel on "Art and Medicine: The Intersection of Science and Humanity", moderated by Past President Dr. Lynn J. McKinley-Grant, with panelists Rick Guidotti, Founder and Director, Positive Exposure and Byron Kim, BA Senior Critic, Yale School of Art. A full listing of speakers, including oral abstract and iPoster presentations can be viewed here.

SOCS Early Career Innovations Awards were awarded to both finalists who presented during the symposium: Dr. Manju Dawkins, for "Thimble Health: Alleviating Needle Pain and Fear," and Dr. Camille Martin, for "Determining the Efficacy of Xanthochrome® Enriched Sunscreens Against Visible Light and Long Wavelength Ultraviolet-A1 Induced Pigmentation." These awards were made possible thanks to the generous support of SOCS leader Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali and EltaMD.

The first-ever Sanofi and Regeneron Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Mid-Career Award was presented to SOCS Past President Dr. Donald A. Glass II to support his research into "Genetics, Comorbidities and their Association with Keloids." Administered collaboratively by SOCS and the Dermatology Foundation, this prestigious award was developed especially for the exceptional mid-career investigator with an established trajectory of excellence in basic, clinical or translational science. The expected outcomes of supported research will expand the understanding of dermatological issues impacting underrepresented or underserved groups in medicine.

The following scientific poster presentations received recognition:

2024 Best Poster Presentation Award, Advancing Skin of Color Dermatology, for the poster presentation, "Evaluating Color Match of Universal Tinted Sunscreens across Skin Type," by Dr. Redina Bardhi.

2024 Best Abstract Presentation Award, Advancing Skin of Color Dermatology, for the oral abstract presentation, "Radical Differences in Plasma Cytokine Profiles in Atopic Dermatitis and Association with Itch Intensity," presented by Emily Ma, BA.

2024 Crowd Favorite Poster Presentation Award, abstract presentation, "Assessment of Agreement Between Self-Reported and Objective Colorimeter-Determined Fitzpatrick Skin Type: A Survey of Dermatology Professionals," by Dr. Jennifer Parker.

Following the scientific program, the audience enjoyed a special milestone presentation, "Celebrating SOCS at 20: Past, Present and Future", which featured grateful recognition for those who have contributed to the outstanding evolution of the Society, including SOCS past presidents and founding members, past and current SOCS administration, followed by special remarks from Founding Member Dr. Vincent DeLeo, and closing address by Founder Dr. Susan C. Taylor.

The 20th Annual SOCS Scientific Symposium was generously supported by the following sponsors: AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Champion); Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Inc., Incyte Corporation, and Vaseline (Ally); Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Clinique, and UCB, Inc. (Partner); AVITA Medical, Beiersdorf, Dermavant Sciences, Novartis, and Ortho Dermatologics (Friend); L'Oréal, Pfizer, P & G, SkinCeuticals, EltaMD, Google Health, Dr. Dhaval G. Bhanusali, and L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty (Special acknowledgement).

Diversity in Clinical Research Mentorship

In a continuation of the groundbreaking collaboration with SOCS and the National Medical Association Dermatology Section, the Diversity in Clinical Research Mentorship program held its second in-person training on August 2, 2024 in New York City, culminating a multi-phase mentorship program designed to enhance diversity in clinical research initiatives.

Supported by Johnson & Johnson, the program develops the skills of future dermatology investigators, offers support to underrepresented minority (URM) investigators, propels the career development of mentees, provides an experience that mirrors conducting industry-sponsored research, and imparts the knowledge needed to successfully run a high-quality research program.

The SOCS President's Book Club

A new initiative known as the SOCS President's Book Club rolled out this year, which aims to enrich the education of dermatology residents by facilitating free access to seminal literature recommended by the SOCS President. This year's book selection was Taylor and Elbuluk's Color Atlas and Synopsis for Skin of Color, by Drs. Susan C. Taylor and Nada Elbuluk. Thanks to support from Pfizer and SunPharma, 795 books were distributed to first- and third-year dermatology residents across the country, making a meaningful contribution to their education in skin of color dermatology.

Redesigned website

In commemoration of the Society's 20th anniversary, SOCS underwent a major website redesign, which was completed in early 2024. The modernized website offers many enhanced features improving aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, including an expanded public education section, Find-a-Doctor tool, and a recently released members-only section.

Advocacy

In a deepened commitment to advocacy in the specialty and the house of medicine, SOCS recently formed an Advocacy Committee. Co-chaired by Drs. Prince Adotama and Elizabeth A. Kiracofe, this committee provides strategic guidance and recommendations to the Board of Directors, with a focus on advancing high-quality dermatologic care for individuals with skin of color. The committee addresses current and emerging public policy issues that impact the delivery of care, and works to promote the interests of skin of color dermatology in legislative and regulatory arenas. Through active advocacy, the committee aims to guide SOCS on policies that support physicians, ensure equitable access to care for patients with skin of color, and advance the field of dermatology in both public and professional settings.

2024 By the Numbers: SOCS Signature Programs and Activities

3 Research Grants were awarded to the following recipients:

Dr. Danyelle Dawes (University of Miami) for the research project, "Evaluating the microbiome in central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia"

( ) for the research project, Evaluating the microbiome in central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia"

Dr. Jun Kang (Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine) for the research project, "Single-cell Proling of NETting Neutrophils and B-cells in Refractory Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus"

( ) for the research project, "Single-cell Proling of NETting Neutrophils and B- cells in Refractory Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus"

Dr. Oluwakemi Onajin ( University of Chicago ) for the research project, "Proling the immune microenvironment of lymphocytic scarring alopecias."

This award program is supported by Bristol Myers Squibb, L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty, and Pfizer.

1 SOCS Career Development Grant was awarded to Dr. Jessica Shiu (University of California Irvine) for the research project, "Elucidating Racial Differences in Vitiligo Presentation & Treatment Response." This award program is supported by Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer.

2 SOCS Early Career Innovations Awards given (noted above), supported by SOCS member Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali and EltaMD.

4 Institutional Research Fellowships were awarded to the following institutions: Henry Ford Health System, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, UMass Medical School, and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. Each institution received funds to support a researcher who is underrepresented in medicine and has interest in skin of color dermatologic research. To date, this impactful program has distributed nearly $1.45 million dollars to support institution-based research, supported by AbbVie, Pfizer and Bristol Myers Squibb.

71 SOCS Mentor-Mentee pairings in the SOCS Mentorship program were facilitated.

11 Observership Grants were awarded, supported by EltaMD, Google Health, L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty, and many SOCS members who have made voluntary contributions through the SOCS Foundation.

242 SOCS members and dermatology colleagues participated in SOCS Regional Networking & Educational Symposia held in New York City, NY, Chicago, IL, Minneapolis, MN, Englewood, CO, Las Vegas, NV, and Columbia Gorge, WA. These events were supported by Pfizer.

441 new members joined the Society in 2024, expanding our global reach to 30 countries and enriching our worldwide impact.

"This has been a phenomenal year of innovation and progress in fulfilling our vital mission-driven work and poising us for continued global growth in our next decade. We are grateful to our many leaders, members, supporters, and collaborators who share our commitment to advancing skin of color dermatology to achieve health equity and excellence in patient care," comments SOCS President Dr. Victoria Barbosa.

About the Skin of Color Society

The Skin of Color Society (SOCS) is an international professional dermatologic organization dedicated to promoting awareness of and excellence within skin of color dermatology through research, education, mentorship and advocacy. SOCS is committed to increasing diversity and inclusion in dermatology to advance patient care. Established in 2004 by Susan C. Taylor, MD, SOCS includes members from more than 30 countries around the world. Learn more: www.skinofcolorsociety.org.

