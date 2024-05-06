THE SKINNY PLATFORM ALLOWS ENTREPRENEURS TO PUBLISH A BOOK WITHOUT WRITING A SINGLE WORD

CHICAGO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Skinny Platform , a unique ghostwriting and publishing service collaborating with entrepreneurs to craft compelling narratives is publishing their first two books on Monday, May 6th, 2024.

Their process empowers entrepreneurs to transition from an idea to a publish-ready book in just 90 days. The most fascinating part? The entrepreneur doesn't have to write a single word. The Skinny Platform team conducts an in-depth, sit-down interview that captures all the essential information for their Skinny™ book. The interview is recorded in HD to be maximized for social media content and a podcast episode - offering easy promotional opportunities.

"This industry has a need for real-life experiences, where it doesn't feel like you're being lectured at. I think that writing a book people actually want to read is what's going to ultimately set us apart in the long run." said Ben Heuertz, Co-Founder of The Skinny Platform.

Gone are the days of long-winded business books, rambling lectures, and theoretical concepts. Skinnies™, inspired by Axios, embrace brevity and are created to be read in under 30 minutes. A Skinny™ has two components: 1. An authentic experience share 2. A framework the entrepreneur used to get through the experience. The combination of these components creates immediate value for entrepreneurs who read it.

"I've been an entrepreneur for almost 4 decades, starting businesses ranging from bars and restaurants to salt mines and payment processing. I've seen it all, and I wanted to share my experiences and frameworks with other entrepreneurs," stated Dan Heuertz, Co-Founder of The Skinny Platform and author of Noisy Head, "For years, I tried writing until a health crisis in 2021 pushed me to hire a ghostwriter. But after going through that process, my voice was lost. My son, Ben, had a solution, and The Skinny Platform was born."

Perhaps the most important thing The Skinny Platform aims to do for an entrepreneur is to get that project done. No more half-written chapters or random ideas scribbled in your notes. Establish yourself as a thought leader and subject matter expert.

About The Skinny Platform

The Skinny Platform was founded in 2023 in Palatine, IL, by Dan and Ben Heuertz. This father-son team is working to make The Skinny Platform the go-to place for entrepreneurs who have something to share and want to be heard. They aim to revolutionize the business book industry by creating books entrepreneurs want to consume and by allowing entrepreneurs to become authors without ever having to write a word.

The first official publication date includes 2 books, Noisy Head by Dan Heuertz and Pitch Before Product by Cary Chessick on May 6th, 2024, soon to be followed by additional releases. Skinny™ books will be available on theskinnyplatform.com or Amazon. This startup is committing to sharing authentic and vulnerable entrepreneurial stories and educating entrepreneurs throughout their pioneering journey.

