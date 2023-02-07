The Skylight Market to Cross USD 4 Billion by 2028, Market is Driven by Smart Homes & Green Technology; VKR Group, Fakro, & Kingspan Light + Air are Among the Major Vendors - Arizton

Feb 07, 2023, 12:30 ET
CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the skylight market will grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2028. Regulation on energy efficiency driving skylight demand, advancement of the skylight in smart homes, and airport modernization are among the significant trends in the skylight market. In a commercial building, the cost is generally higher. The average labor cost of installing skylights is approximately $1,750. The high cost can especially become a challenge in developing countries. However, rising income and urbanization in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Singapore are expected to support market growth. Furthermore, the availability of polycarbonate and polyester skylights has also created growth opportunities for the skylight market. Polycarbonate has clarity, high impact resistance, also UV coatings protection, which eliminates up to 99% of UV, protecting material and people beneath it.
Global Skylight Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 4.44 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 3.08 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
6.3 %
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segments
|
Equipment Type, Operation, Material, Installation, End-User, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Countries Covered
|
The US, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, China, Australia, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina
|
Key Vendors
|
VKR Group, Fakro, Kingspan Light + Air, Roto, Lonsdale Metal Co, Sun-Tek Skylights, Roofglaze, Onyx Solar Group LLC., SKYVIEW SKYLIGHT INC., Sunoptics, Duplus Architectural Systems, Skydome, LAMILUX Heinrich Strunz Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Columbia Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and CrystaLite, Inc.
|
Page Number
|
265
|
Market Dynamics
|
· Growth of Green Building Activities
· Incorporation of BIPV Skylights
· Sustainability Reshaping Global Construction Market
|
Market Trends
Airport Modernization
The growing trend of airport modernization is gaining popularity across the globe. Airports actively embarked on modernization plans and pumping hefty investments into mega airport modernization projects to improve their infrastructure and services. A rapid increase in the commercial aviation sector of APAC in recent decades has positioned APAC as the largest and fastest growing region in the world. The aviation industry has frequently changed due to the development of increased investments, advanced technologies, and airport infrastructure. This will support the rise in passenger traffic. Hence the number of airport construction will rise in the future. Therefore, the demand for the skylight market to witness a surge in the upcoming years.
Advances in Skylight in Smart Homes
A smart home is a revolutionary concept in residential spaces that enhances comfort, convenience, security, entertainment, and sustainability. In 2021, in the US, the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) advised the federal government to allocate around $2 billion for smart city programs. The development of smart cities is also expected to drive individuals toward automation and higher dependence on products that incorporate IoT and ML technologies. Moreover, smart infrastructure, such as smart homes and buildings, is expected to boom. Thereby it offers a positive outlook for the adoption of smart products. However, New skylight products with advanced technology are significant factors in propelling the installation count in residential and commercial buildings across the globe. Therefore, the modern skylight market is expected to increase the demand for smart homes.
Growth of Green Building Activities
Skylights are considered an effective way a building can meet its sustainable standards, as they can provide an abundance of natural light and reduce or eliminate the need for electric lighting during daylight hours. Commercial buildings in the US houses have more than 64 billion feet of lit floor space. Most of these buildings are lit by fluorescent lighting systems. Approximately 30% to 50% of these spaces have access to daylight through windows or skylights. Several institutions, commercial buildings, and residential units have implemented daylighting strategies through skylights, roof windows, and others and have been reported to reduce energy consumption significantly. Such factors promote the growth of the skylight market.
Europe to Hold the Largest Share in the Skylight Market
The growth of new building installations and higher demand from renovations and retrofit activities drives the market. The demand for retrofit and renovation accounted for most of the European market demand. Major factors spiking the European sales rate for skylights are rising average construction spending, increased retail building construction projects, rising government spending on sustainable building development, industrial developments, rapid urbanization, changing climatic conditions, and growth in disposable income across European countries.
Companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products that threaten competitor products, making them non-competitive and even obsolete before recovering their R&D and commercialization costs. Therefore, vendors must develop new technologies and remain up to date with future innovations to have a competitive advantage over other vendors. The existing global players have increased their investment in R&D facilities to ensure continuous customer-centric product innovation.
The US and Europe have a larger penetration of skylights. The competition among companies is intensified, which will lead to the introduction of many innovative and advanced solutions in the market over the next few years. Moreover, price is set to become a major factor for competition among players to gain an edge over other vendors in the market. Furthermore, the growth of players in the market depends on their condition, GDP growth, and industry development. High capital requirements and rapid technological advances are new players' entry barriers. Therefore, attaining sustainability, expanding into other geographies, and reviving domestic demand are essential factors for market vendors.
Key Vendors
- VKR Group
- Fakro
- Kingspan Light + Air
- Roto
- Lonsdale Metal Co
- Sun-Tek Skylights
- Roofglaze
- Onyx Solar Group LLC.
- SKYVIEW SKYLIGHT INC.
- Sunoptics
- Duplus Architectural Systems
- Skydome
- LAMILUX Heinrich Strunz Holding GmbH & Co. KG
- Columbia Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- CrystaLite, Inc.
Market Segmentation
Equipment Type
- Tubular
- Custom
- Pyramid
- Dome
- Barrel Vault
Operation
- Fixed
- Manual
- Electric
Material
- Glass
- Acrylic
- Polycarbonate
- Others
Installation
- Replacement Demand
- New Construction
End-User
- Residential
- Commercial
Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- APAC
- China
- Australia
- Japan
- India
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Operation
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Material
4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Installation
4.4.5 Market Segmentation by End-User
4.4.6 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
7 MARKET AT A GLANCE
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 SKYLIGHT MARKET OVERVIEW
8.1.1 Key Highlights of Skylight
8.1.2 Technology Integration
8.1.3 Common Factors About Skylight Market
8.1.4 Factors Driving the Sky Light Market
8.1.5 Residential Constructions
8.1.6 Commercial Constructions
8.2 VALUE CHAIN
8.2.1 RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIERS & COMPONENTS
8.2.2 MANUFACTURERS
8.2.3 DEALERS /DISTRIBUTOR
8.2.4 RETAILERS
8.2.5 END-USERS
8.3 IMPACTS OF COVID-19
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITY & TRENDS
9.1 REGULATION ON ENERGY EFFICIENCY DRIVING SKYLIGHT DEMAND
9.2 ADVANCEMENT OF SKYLIGHT IN SMART HOMES
9.3 AIRPORT MODERNIZATION
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 GROWTH OF GREEN BUILDING ACTIVITIES
10.2 INCORPORATION OF BIPV SKYLIGHTS
10.3 SUSTAINABILITY RESHAPING GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION MARKET
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 HIGH COST OF INSTALLATION
11.2 RAW MATERIAL PRICE VOLATILITY
11.3 NEGATIVE PERCEPTIONS ABOUT SKYLIGHT
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
13 PRODUCT TYPE
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 TUBULAR SKYLIGHT
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Market by Geography
13.4 CUSTOM SKYLIGHT
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market by Geography
13.5 PYRAMID SKYLIGHT
13.5.1 Market Overview
13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.5.3 Market by Geography
13.6 DOME SKYLIGHT
13.6.1 Market Overview
13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.6.3 Market by Geography
13.7 BARREL VAULT SKYLIGHT
13.7.1 Market Overview
13.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.7.3 Market by Geography
14 OPERATION TYPE
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 FIXED
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Market by Geography
14.4 MANUAL
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Market by Geography
14.5 ELECTRIC
14.5.1 Market Overview
14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.5.3 Market by Geography
15 BY MATERIAL
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)
15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3 GLASS
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3.3 Market by Geography
15.4 ACRYLIC
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4.3 Market by Geography
15.5 POLYCARBONATE
15.5.1 Market Overview
15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.5.3 Market by Geography
15.6 OTHERS
15.6.1 Market Overview
15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.6.3 Market by Geography
16 BY INSTALLATION
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)
16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.2.1 Market by Installation
16.3 REPLACEMENT DEMAND
16.3.1 Market Overview
16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3.3 Market by Geography
16.4 New Construction
16.4.1 Market Overview
16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.4.3 Market by Geography
17 BY END-USER
17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)
17.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.3 COMMERCIAL
17.3.1 Market Overview
17.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3.3 Market by Geography
17.4 RESIDENTIAL
17.4.1 Market Overview
17.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.4.3 Market by Geography
18 GEOGRAPHY
18.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)
18.2 GEOGRAPHY OVERVIEW
19 EUROPE
19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3 PRODUCT TYPE
19.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
19.4 OPERATION TYPE
19.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
19.5 MATERIAL TYPE
19.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
19.6 INSTALLATION TYPE
19.6.1 Market Size & Forecast
19.7 END-USER
19.7.1 Market Size & Forecast
19.8 KEY COUNTRIES
19.8.1 Germany: Market Size & Forecast
19.8.2 France: Market Size & Forecast
19.8.3 UK: Market Size & Forecast
19.8.4 Italy: Market Size & Forecast
19.8.5 Russia: Market Size & Forecast
20 NORTH AMERICA
20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3 PRODUCT TYPE
20.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
20.4 OPERATION TYPE
20.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
20.5 MATERIAL TYPE
20.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
20.6 INSTALLATION TYPE
20.6.1 Market Size & Forecast
20.7 END-USER
20.7.1 Market Size & Forecast
20.8 KEY COUNTRIES
20.8.1 US: Market Size & Forecast
20.8.2 Canada: Market Size & Forecast
21 APAC
21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.3 PRODUCT TYPE
21.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
21.4 OPERATION TYPE
21.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
21.5 MATERIAL TYPE
21.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
21.6 INSTALLATION TYPE
21.6.1 Market Size & Forecast
21.7 END-USER
21.7.1 Market Size & Forecast
21.8 KEY COUNTRIES
21.8.1 China: Market Size & Forecast
21.8.2 Australia: Market Size & Forecast
21.8.3 Japan: Market Size & Forecast
21.8.4 India: Market Size & Forecast
22 MEA
22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
22.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.3 PRODUCT TYPE
22.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
22.4 OPERATION TYPE
22.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
22.5 MATERIAL TYPE
22.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
22.6 INSTALLATION TYPE
22.6.1 Market Size & Forecast
22.7 END-USER
22.7.1 Market Size & Forecast
22.8 KEY COUNTRIES
22.8.1 UAE: Market Size & Forecast
22.8.2 Saudi Arabia: Market Size & Forecast
22.8.3 South Africa: Market Size & Forecast
23 LATIN AMERICA
23.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
23.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.3 PRODUCT TYPE
23.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
23.4 OPERATION TYPE
23.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
23.5 MATERIAL TYPE
23.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
23.6 INSTALLATION TYPE
23.6.1 Market Size & Forecast
23.7 END-USER
23.7.1 Market Size & Forecast
23.8 KEY COUNTRIES
23.8.1 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast
23.8.2 Mexico: Market Size & Forecast
23.8.3 Argentina: Market Size & Forecast
24 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
24.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
25 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
25.1 VKR GROUP
25.1.1 Business Overview
25.1.2 Product Offerings
25.1.3 Key Strengths
25.1.4 Key Strategies
25.1.5 Key Opportunities
25.2 Fakro
25.3 Kingspan Light + AIr
26 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
26.1 ROTO
26.1.1 Business Overview
26.1.2 Product Offerings
26.2 LONSDALE METAL CO
26.3 SUN-TEK SKYLIGHTS
26.4 ROOFGLAZE
26.5 OnYX Solar Group
26.6 SkyView Skylight
26.7 Sunoptics
26.8 DUPLUS ARCHITECTURAL SYSTEMS
26.9 Skydome Skylights
26.1 Lamilux Heinrich Strunz Group
26.11 Colombia Skylights
26.12 Crystalite Inc.
27 REPORT SUMMARY
27.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
27.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
28 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
28.1 MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE
28.2 MARKET BY OPERATION TYPE
28.3 MARKET BY MATERIAL TYPE
28.4 MARKET BY INSTALLATION TYPE
28.5 MARKET BY END-USER
28.6 EUROPE
28.7 NORTH AMERICA
28.8 APAC
28.9 LATIN AMERICA
28.1 MEA
29 APPENDIX
29.1 ABBREVIATIONS
