"GCU has a rich theatre history," said COFAP dean Claude Pensis, who has been at GCU for 37 of those years. "Our students have earned opportunities at NBC News, the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, Second City in Chicago and Los Angeles, Bavarian State Opera in Germany, ChildsPlay, Inc., Phoenix Theater Company and the Phoenix Suns, among others."

COFAP offers academic programs in Theatre, Dance, Digital Design, Advertising Design, Digital Film and Music that showcase students' wide array of talents. Students can also join interactive and engaging specialty clubs to build lifelong friendships and provide networking opportunities in their chosen field.

"By combining studio practice, lecture courses, club activities and interactions, students pursuing fine arts degrees have the perfect stage to find their purpose at GCU," Pensis said.

The 2019-20 theatre schedule will feature a variety of performances filled with laughs and smiles. Entitled "The Sky's the Limit," the commemorative season invites audiences to experience the work of talented GCU students.

"The season will be lighthearted," Pensis said. "Each play has a message that will lighten the mood and each director fits that into each program."

The season will also welcome guest set designers, as well as a guest director from nationally recognized local youth theatre, ChildsPlay, Inc. Audience members will also be wowed this season with designs and creations from GCU costume designer and assistant professor Nola Yergen, who is a finalist in this year's World of WearableArt Awards Show. This internationally renowned design competition takes place this fall in New Zealand and attracts entries from over 40 countries each year.

Ethington Theatre's 65th season will feature:

" One Man , Two Guvnors," Aug. 23-25 and Aug. 30-Sept. 1

, Two Guvnors," and "Arms and the Man," Oct. 4-6 and 11-13

and 11-13 "A Year with Frog and Toad," Nov. 15-17 and 22-24

and 22-24 "Winter Dance Concert: Reinvent," Dec. 6-8

"The Tempest," Feb. 7-9 and 14-16

and 14-16 "The Drowsy Chaperone," March 20-22 and 27-29

and 27-29 "Spring Dance Concert: Moving Forward," April 17-19

