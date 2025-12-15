The Slow Wine US Tour Returns for 2026

Celebrating Good, Clean & Fair Wine Across San Francisco, Austin, and New York City

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Slow Wine is proud to announce the return of the US Tour in 2026, continuing its mission to highlight wines that honor the land, the people who cultivate it, and the rich biodiversity that shapes agricultural heritage. The Tour will visit San Francisco, Austin and New York, just weeks after the 2026 Slow Wine Fair in Italy, now the country's largest organic wine fair and the second largest overall by number of participating wineries, featuring over 1,000 producers, including 180 international wineries from 30 countries. This timing reinforces the connection between global and local efforts to promote sustainable wine, creating a seamless bridge between Italian and international markets.

Each year, Slow Wine publishes its Italian edition of the Slow Wine Guide, the country's most widely distributed wine publication, highlighting the growing importance of sustainability, biodiversity, and authenticity in winemaking. In parallel, Slow Wine also releases a dedicated US edition, with the 2026 one featuring over 300 American wineries that embrace these same values.

The 2026 US tour will visit three vibrant American cities, offering trade professionals the opportunity to meet producers, taste their wines, and experience Slow Wine's philosophy firsthand. Each event will center on expansive walk-around tastings, where attendees can engage with winemakers, explore sustainable vineyard practices, and discover the stories behind each wine, complemented by a series of seminars hosted by renowned sponsors, including the Consorzio Asolo Prosecco and the Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo.

Tour Dates & Locations:

San Francisco, CA – March 2, 2026 — City View at Metreon

— Austin, TX – March 4, 2026 — Distribution Hall

— New York, NY – March 9, 2026 — Eataly Downtown

Despite the challenges facing the wine market in recent years, including the ongoing difficulties in the American market, Slow Wine's continued presence in the United States demonstrates its longstanding commitment to the American industry and to the relationships built with importers, distributors, retailers, and the broader trade community. The annual tour has become a trusted meeting point for professionals seeking authentic, sustainably produced wines, reinforcing Slow Wine's role as a bridge between conscientious producers and one of the world's most influential wine markets.

Slow Wine continues to prioritize not only vineyard sustainability and artisanal winemaking, but also the broader environmental impact of its practices. This includes landscape preservation, biodiversity protection, and careful consideration of packaging choices, particularly glass weight. In addition, the campaign emphasizes social responsibility, focusing on fair labor practices, inclusivity in the involvement of young people and women, and supporting the cultural development of the villages where the vines are cultivated.

"Every year, the Slow Wine US Tour allows us to show how deeply connected wine is to the land and to the people who care for it," said Giancarlo Gariglio, Editor-in-Chief of the Slow Wine Guide. "The producers who join us prove that quality and sustainability go hand in hand, and sharing these values in the United States is central to our mission."

In addition to the US Tour, Slow Wine is involved in several initiatives across the United States, such as the 2025 Terra Madre Americas event held in Sacramento, which welcomed over 60 American producers and featured masterclasses and in-depth sessions that received outstanding feedback from attendees, highlighting the growing interest in sustainability, biodiversity, and authentic production practices in the American wine market.

Slow Wine remains committed to supporting farmers and winemakers who combine quality, sustainability, and cultural stewardship, always celebrating Good, Clean & Fair wine.

About Slow Wine

The Slow Wine Guide evaluates over 2,000 Italian wineries, and over 402 American - including a small selection from Slovenia - and treats each with the utmost respect and attention. The Slow Wine team prides itself on the human contact it has with all producers, which is essential to the guide's evaluations. While other guides limit their relationship to a blind tasting and brief write-up, Slow Wine takes the time to get personal with each winery in order to create a well-informed, detailed review of the wines themselves and the people behind the production. Slow Wine selects wineries that respect and reflect their local terroir and practice sustainable methods that benefit the environment. For the first time ever, those wineries that receive the snail or the official Slow Wine seal are 100% free of chemical herbicides, a quality that the Slow Wine Guide continues to passionately support.

About Colangelo & Partners

Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine and spirits brands, and has long-established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior. The agency focuses on "closing the loop" between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results. http://www.colangelopr.com/

Media Contact

Bianca Panichi

[email protected]

SOURCE Slow Wine