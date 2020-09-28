The Small Business Administration (SBA) San Diego District Announces That MCP Computer Products Inc. Receives the Prestigious 8(a) Graduate of the Year Award for 2020

WASHINGTON and SAN MARCOS, Calif., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The coveted SBA Graduate of the Year Award is the nation's premier awards program honoring the best in small businesses that show exceptional performance in support of the U.S. government, professional excellence, and premier customer support. This rigorous national selection process evaluates companies across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories for this national award recognition. This award was presented during a virtual ceremony taking place during National Small Business Week on the week of Sept. 22-24.

MCP CEO Rikki Ghai had this to say: "I am excited that we have this opportunity to reach a broader audience. MCP is focused and dedicated to providing the right resources at the right time to deliver solutions for federal IT logistics."

"Our 20-plus-year history is built on years of accomplishments," said MCP President Raj Ghai. "The foundation of our company's culture is based on our team's ability to adapt and learn on the ever-changing landscape of the federal government. It is our goal that our customers have the best experience possible."

MCPGOV supports federal IT managers with IT logistics management (virtual and tangible), asset management, and innovative technologies for enabling enterprise and workforce transformation through best practices. Its team focuses on helping IT managers successfully complete their missions and objectives, incorporating over 20 years of successful projects to craft unique solutions for these federal agency managers.

About MCP Computer Products Inc.

As an Economically Disadvantaged, Woman-Owned Business, MCP has provided IT solutions, hardware, software and services to the U.S. federal government for over 22 years, as well as large federal systems integrators that support the federal government. MCP provides end-to-end solutions and services that go above and beyond what our customers' expectations require. MCP believes that through our strategic enterprise partnerships, we can promote change that will simultaneously assist agencies with information technology and set-aside goals.

