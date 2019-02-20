The Small Exchange to Deploy Eventus Systems Technology for Real-Time Market Surveillance

AUSTIN, Texas and CHICAGO, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc., a leading global trade surveillance and market risk platform provider, and the Small Exchange, a new futures exchange (pending regulatory approval) backed by award-winning innovators focused on retail customers, announced today that Eventus will provide the exchange with its mission-critical real-time market surveillance system. The marketplace is deploying the cloud-based version of the Validus platform for its comprehensive surveillance activities.

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "We're very excited to work with the Small Exchange and to play a vital role in the infrastructure underlying the exchange's operations when it launches. The team behind the Small Exchange is one of the best in the business, and we couldn't be happier to partner up in this effort. Increasingly exchanges and alternative marketplaces -- across a broad range of asset classes – are turning to Eventus for their trading surveillance and market risk monitoring needs. In the next few months alone, we expect to go live with two futures exchanges, one cryptocurrency exchange and a Swap Execution Facility. Validus is able to handle any type of exchange trading surveillance – going well beyond market manipulation detection."

Donnie Roberts, the Small Exchange President and CEO, said: "At the Small Exchange, we are delighted to be working with Eventus and its team. The Validus product provides us with a tool set that is state-of-the-art, agile, efficient to implement and easy to use. From where we sit, adding the Validus surveillance system strengthens our overall compliance program by enhancing our ability to surveil market activity and assisting us in providing a fair and secure marketplace for all participants. The platform is another piece of the puzzle that furthers our mission to provide a set of products that allows all types of investors to participate in our marketplace."

About Eventus Systems

Eventus Systems, Inc. offers one of the leading global trade surveillance and market risk platforms. Available as a cloud-based or real-time enterprise on-premise solution, the Validus platform provides sophisticated market surveillance and financial risk capabilities, enabling clients to solve some of the most pressing regulatory challenges. Validus combines multiple technology stacks including artificial intelligence (AI) to generate the most actionable alerts across equities, equity options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and cryptocurrencies. Clients include Tier 1 banks, brokerages and futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading firms, exchanges, corporates and buy-side firms. Headquartered in Austin and serving clients globally, Eventus was one of just 27 U.S. companies named to the global RegTech 100 List for 2019, recognizing the pioneering companies transforming compliance, risk management and cybersecurity. Visit www.eventussystems.com.

About The Small Exchange, Inc.

Based in Chicago, The Small Exchange – backed by award-winning industry innovators and powered by a proprietary matching engine – recently filed to become a registered Designated Contract Market (DCM) with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The Small Exchange's mission is to become the world's largest customer-centric futures exchange, bridging the futures product gap for investors of all sizes by providing appropriately sized futures products that are capital efficient, simple to use, and easy to understand for all participants. The company will facilitate the trading of exchange-created proprietary products for all types of market participants including, but not limited to market makers/liquidity providers, Introducing Brokers (IBs), Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading firms and hedge funds, all with a primary focus on the public retail customer. Please visit www.thesmallexchange.com for more information.

