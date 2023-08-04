The Small Satellite Market to grow by USD 3,734.88 million from 2022 to 2027 | The low-cost solution deployment through micro and nanosatellites to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The small satellite market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.78% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,734.88 million, according to Technavio. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Small Satellite Market

Small Satellite Market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The small satellite market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer small satellites in the market are Airbus SE, Ball Corp., Capella Space Corp., Firefly Aerospace Inc., GomSpace Group AB, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., OHB SE, Planet Labs PBC, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saturn Satellite Networks Inc., Sierra Nevada Corp., Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Spire Global Inc., Terran Orbital Corp., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Company Offerings -

Airbus SE - The company offers small satellites such as S250 optical EO satellite.

The company offers small satellites such as S250 optical EO satellite. Ball Corp. - The company offers small satellites such as BCP small satellites.

The company offers small satellites such as BCP small satellites. Capella Space Corp. - The company offers small satellites such as Capella Constellation synthetic aperture radar satellites.

The company offers small satellites such as Capella Constellation synthetic aperture radar satellites.

Small Satellite Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (earth observation and remote sensing, satellite communication, navigation, and scientific research and others), and type (minisatellite, nanosatellite, and microsatellite)

The market share growth by the earth observation and remote sensing segment will be significant during the forecast period. Smaller satellites equipped with advanced imaging sensors, multiscale & Hyperspectral Camera Systems, and Remote Sensing Instruments have revolutionized Earth observation and monitoring. They offer high-resolution imaging, enabling the identification and analysis of various materials, vegetation types, and atmospheric properties through spectral information. This capability has greatly improved the observation and monitoring of the Earth's surface, atmosphere, and resources. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the small satellite market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global small satellite market.

North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The major markets for space-based programs in the region are the US, Canada , and Mexico . These countries have a strong presence of major aerospace and technology companies actively engaged in the development and deployment of small satellites. The US has a robust small satellite industry ecosystem. Government initiatives also play a crucial role in promoting the development and deployment of microsatellites in the region. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the growth of this market in the region during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027

Small Satellite Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The low-cost solution deployment through micro and nanosatellites is a key factor driving market growth. The significant advantage of micro and nanosatellites lies in their low development and launch costs compared to traditional satellites. Creating a constellation of such satellites allows for affordable solutions that would otherwise be costly. While building each satellite is relatively inexpensive, the launch cost remains a significant factor. However, the emergence of low-cost launch services for micro- and nanosatellites has helped reduce overall expenses. Several companies are researching cost-effective launch systems, leading to a substantial reduction in launch costs. Hence, cost-effectiveness is expected to drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The growing use of 3D printing in small satellites is a major trend in the market. 3D printing is an advancing method of production that allows users to create objects and minimize waste in additive manufacturing. This method enables cost-efficient and on-demand manufacturing of satellite parts, allowing for quick design changes. 3D printing reduces satellite manufacturing time by automating the production process. Thus, the growing adoption of 3D printing in small satellites is an emerging trend that is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The satellite orbital debris problem is a significant challenge in the market. Space debris consists of natural and artificial fragments that orbit the Earth. Artificial debris, including non-functioning spacecraft and abandoned stages of launch vehicles, poses a threat to operational satellites. With the increasing number of small satellites in space, the risk of collisions also grows. Moreover, Unexpected collisions can shorten satellite lifecycles, leading to operational issues. Hence, the accumulation of debris in space is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses.

What are the key data covered in this Small Satellite Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the small satellite market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the small satellite market and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the small satellite market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of small satellite market companies

Small Satellite Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.78% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,734.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, Russia, and France Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airbus SE, Ball Corp., Capella Space Corp., Firefly Aerospace Inc., GomSpace Group AB, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., OHB SE, Planet Labs PBC, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saturn Satellite Networks Inc., Sierra Nevada Corp., Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Spire Global Inc., Terran Orbital Corp., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

